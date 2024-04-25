Yarni releases Little Island EP

MUMBAI: Today Sheffield multi-instrumentalist Yarni releases his first EP of 2024 in the shape of his Little Island EP, a five track EP of dance-floor friendly electronica which takes inspiration from disco, house, techno and classic instrumentation. The EP features previously released singles ‘Little Island’ and ‘Bessemer’, as well as the focus track ‘Peach Boy’ which is out for the first time today.

The EP originated from a live session for Deb Grant on BBC 6 Music’s New Music Fix Daily and was then reworked for release on DMY Artists.

Yarni describes his sound as "a sonic melting pot of electronica, jazz, funk and rock" and this is reflected in the editorial playlist support he has received on previous releases - everything from 'Jazz Funk' and 'Balearic Beats' to 'DISCOLAND' and 'Soulful' on Spotify.

“Little Island is an EP of tracks which I perform live in my solo electronic sets. I invited Emily Marks and Give Me Monaco to help bring the release together” says Yarni.

New single ‘Peach Boy’ is another slice of lush electronica featuring strings by Emily Marks and is the kind of track that would work well on discerning dancefloors but also laid back enough for home listening or via headphones on your commute.

‘Little Island’ has already received further support from Deb Grant and Huey on his 6Music show, editorial support from DMY (of course).