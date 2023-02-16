RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Feb 2023 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Chandan Roy Sanyal To Direct 'The Playback Singer' and Star In It

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, The Playback Singer, alongside essaying one of the lead roles. Anupriya Goenka of Padmaavat, Criminal Justice & Aashram fame and Nidhi Singh (Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, Apharan) joins Chandan as a part of the lead cast.

Set in Patna, The Playback Singer is a musical period romance which will see the journey of three characters and their struggles. The film is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

The film is being produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company. The Playback Singer adds as the second film to Lonestar Film’s 2023 slate after Cancer and also marks Chandan Roy Sanyal’s second directorial outing.

Speaking about The Playback Singer, Actor & Director Chandan Roy Sanyal said, “This project has been in my head for years and then been on papers for another few. It is very close to my heart and I wanted to see it crystal clear in my mind first till I was convinced. It’s a period piece so the pre-production is very heavy, it is very research led. I have a very strong technical team in place to make this flawless. When I narrated the story to Pankaj and Devansh from Lonestar they totally backed me on the research aspect. This one is a labour of love and it will be served with a lot of warmth”.

Lonestar Films is a US based production house which has recently forayed in India. Headed by Mr. Pankaj Mamtora who is based in the US, Devansh Patel leads the Indian arm as the Chief Creative Officer.

The film is set to go on floors by the second half of the year.

Tags
Chandan Roy Sanyal music
Related news
 | 16 Feb 2023

PODIMO expands it's FOOTPRINT to MEXICO and the UK

MUMBAI: Audio entertainment subscription service Podimo announces it will be launching in Mexico at the end of March, as well as releasing 20+ new original podcast series in partnership with leading UK production companies over the next year.

read more
 | 16 Feb 2023

Mediocre Announce 'To Know You’re Screwed' EP out 4/7 on Dangerbird + "To Know You're Screwed is to Know a Lot" Single/Video

MUMBAI: Mediocre has announced their Dangerbird Records debut EP To Know You’re Screwed, due out April 7.

read more
 | 16 Feb 2023

Shye releases reflective new single "Safe"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her first single of the year, "safe". A song about finding refuge in one's community, Shye continues to refine her artistry as she plays with ambient sounds and different textures in the track.

read more
 | 16 Feb 2023

J Jazz launched her debut Punjabi Song "Black Hoodie"

MUMBAI: Singer J Jazz launched her first single Punjabi track Black Hoodie with Artist Jazz Rathour. The song was released on Music Baaz YouTube channel on 12th February 2023. The song is directed by Parteek Singh, Founder and CEO of Images4ads.

read more
 | 16 Feb 2023

Sharad Malhotra's song 'Tauba Meri Tauba' Hits 10 million views!

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra has time and again, wooed the audience with his stellar performances in music videos, Televison & films. The actor never fails to impress us with his talent and good looks.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Toronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & More

MUMBAI: After two years of an online-only hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Toronto’s annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back IRL, baby,...read more

2
Mediocre Announce 'To Know You’re Screwed' EP out 4/7 on Dangerbird + "To Know You're Screwed is to Know a Lot" Single/Video

MUMBAI: Mediocre has announced their Dangerbird Records debut EP To Know You’re Screwed, due out April 7. Originating in Los Angeles, the Boston-...read more

3
Jesse Ryan’s Kaiso Street Collective Celebrates Black History Month Premiering Music Of The Mighty Bomber

MUMBAI: Kaiso Street Collective, led by Jesse Ryan In the spirit of honouring calypso’s The Mighty Bomber, will debut new arrangements to celebrate...read more

4
Next Education reaches out to more than 1500 schools and conducts 125 workshops PAN India to improve teaching techniques

The objective of the initiative is to create a smooth transition from traditional teaching techniques towards tech-centred methods More than 3400...read more

5
Canada's MEDEVIL New Album "Mirror in the Darkness" Is Up For Preorder With "The Signal" Available Now

MUMBAI: Chilliwack, BC, Canada's Medevil’s progressive and powerful metal has reached new heights with their second album, which is now up for pre-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games