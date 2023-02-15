RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2023 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Bob Hearts Abishola; an engrossing love story is here to warm up your Valentine’s exclusively on Comedy Central

MUMBAI: Comedy Central comes back to warm up your winters with a heartwarming romantic comedy, Bob Hearts Abishola. Coming from the producers of the blockbuster sitcoms, Big Bang Theory, and Two And A Half Men, this romantic comedy is definitely the top choice for your binge-list. The show centers on the life of Bob, a divorced socks salesman who has a heart attack and falls for his Nigerian nurse, Abishola. Catch this wonderfully-written sitcom exclusively on the 14th of February, for you to binge-watch from 9 am to 7 pm on Comedy Central!

Now, lets dig into some of the most heartfelt moments from Bob Hearts Abishola!

The Sweetest First Date

It was indeed a herculean task for Bob to initiate his first romantic conversation with Abishola. Somehow, he manages to ask her out for tea when he was driving back to the town. To his great wonder, she says yes and they both had their cutest first date together. In fact, she even teased him saying, “don’t consider this as a date” with a sweet smile.
 
Romantic Dreams

In one of the most riveting episodes of the show, Abishola keeps having recurring dreams of spending quality time with Bob. She dreams of having romantic encounters with him. Is this an indication that she’s developing feelings of love for Bob? Watch the entire show this Valentine’s and know more about their love story.

Together Forever

One day when Bob and Abishola go out to a fancy dinner, he gets a call notifying him of the hospitalization of his mother. Right then, both of them rush to the hospital to take care of her. This sweet gesture by Abishola, showing her genuine and selfless nature, and her virtue of always being there for him whatever the situation.

Abishola for Dottie

Bob hires Abishola to take care of his mother Dottie. She goes through a very hard time dealing with Dottie while juggling with her hospital duties. She still strives to manage both on her own. Bob is really happy with this thoughtfulness of Abishola. It is in this moment when both of them get a chance to come closer to each other and develop a great bond full of respect and understanding.

A proposal

It was on a dinner date between Bob and Abishola on Valentine’s Day, when he proposes to Abishola and shares his feelings for her by saying those three magical words. However, she tries to dodge this question owing to their cultural differences.  

Tune into Comedy Central this Valentine’s Day, February 14th, from 9 AM to 7 PM and watch the enticing love story of Bob Hearts Abishola

Tags
Bob Hearts Abishola Valentine Day Comedy Central
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2023

Anusha Mani, along with Shreyas Puranik, touched everyone's hearts with their single 'Do Dil', days before Valentine's Day.

MUMBAI: Anusha Mani, whose songs have us all grooving to their beats, recently collaborated on a single called 'Do Dil' with Shreyas Puranik. Composed by the latter, the track was released on 9th February through his label.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2023

Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too

read more
 | 14 Feb 2022

Kushal Tandon and Sidhika Sharma’s new song to nurse broken hearts this valentine day

MUMBAI: The melodious track ‘Numaish’ is rendered in the fabulous vocals of Altamash Faridi, and picturized on Kushal Tandon & Sidhika Sharma.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2022

A mix of music and dance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Valentine Mashup 2022

MUMBAI: This month of love, get ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Valentine Mashup 2022 brought to you by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2022

'Kalaavathi' song promo from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' amplifies the buzz

MUMBAI: The first single titled 'Kalaavathi' from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14.

read more

RnM Biz

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shubh Nikah’s Love Anthem 'Mann Banwra' Will Make Valentine's Day, Even More, Special

MUMBAI: Aksha Pardasany is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Shubh Nikah’, in which she will share the screen with Rohit...read more

2
India Beach Fashion Week gets off to a rocking start at Goa's Island of Love on February 13

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) got off to a rocking start on the eve of Valentine’s Day at Divar, Goa’s Island of Love...read more

3
Vinod Bhanushali - Raaj Shaandilyaa come together to produce films under the FAM COM universe

MUMBAI: With Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, producer Vinod Bhanushali and producer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told a riveting story...read more

4
OSM Records launches a melodious romantic number 'Mil Mahiya' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: India’s leading music label OSM Records unveiled a Valentine’s Day special track ‘Mil Mahiya’ for all the romantics celebrating the season of...read more

5
Chandan Roy Sanyal To Direct 'The Playback Singer' and Star In It

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, The Playback...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games