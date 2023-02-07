Shamshera Actress Vaani Kapoor praises Indie Artist Raveena Mehta

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor recently posted Raveena Mehta's reel on her Instagram story which was the cover of her song 'Fitoor' from the movie 'Shamshera' starring actor Ranbir Kapoor. Such a kind gesture showed by our Bollywood star and showing support towards the talent.
Raveena Mehta also reposted Vaani's story of her song on her Instagram showcasing the gratitude she felt from the actress of her favorite song of 2022. Such a heartfelt cover of the song Fitoor surely touched Vaani's soul and would hope to see some collaboration between Vaani Kapoor with Raveena Mehta in the future.
Raveena said, “Fitoor was one of her favorite songs of 2022, and covering it was pure bliss”. Must be an amazing feeling to have work recognized by the people who were part of the original song such as Vaani Kapoor herself.
