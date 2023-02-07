RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2023 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Shamshera Actress Vaani Kapoor praises Indie Artist Raveena Mehta

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor recently posted Raveena Mehta's reel on her Instagram story which was the cover of her song 'Fitoor' from the movie 'Shamshera' starring actor Ranbir Kapoor. Such a kind gesture showed by our Bollywood star and showing support towards the talent.

Raveena Mehta also reposted Vaani's story of her song on her Instagram showcasing the gratitude she felt from the actress of her favorite song of 2022. Such a heartfelt cover of the song Fitoor surely touched Vaani's soul and would hope to see some collaboration between Vaani Kapoor with Raveena Mehta in the future.

Raveena said, “Fitoor was one of her favorite songs of 2022, and covering it was pure bliss”. Must be an amazing feeling to have work recognized by the people who were part of the original song such as Vaani Kapoor herself.

 | 18 Jan 2023

Actress Kritika Singh And Singer Biswajit Ghosh’s Latest Track ‘Buraiyaan’ Released!

MUMBAI: Known for heart-touching and heart-breaking tunes, singer Bishwajit Ghosh has kickstarted this year with a mesmerising tune ‘Buraiyaan’. Like many of his past hits, he has resumed his signature style of giving voice to and featuring in the music video. 

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

Iulia Vantur takes inspiration from the legendary actress Urmila Matondkar for her latest hit 'Yai Re'

MUMBAI: lulia Vantur has had an extremely busy and happening year.

read more
 | 06 Dec 2022

Indian-British Singer Raveena Mehta ties the knot with US-based investor, Saaket Mehta at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

MUMBAI: Every girl dreams of a perfect groom to marry but finding someone who ticks all the checklist is very rare. Recently in a social media post, singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta gave us a glimpse of her grand wedding held at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2022

Actress Nargis Fakhri and singer Guru Randhawa are all set to charm us with their very first song together 'Fayaah Fayaah' from the album 'Man of the Moon'

MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm us again in the upcoming music video of ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ alongside Guru Randhawa. The music video is shot in the scenic beauty of Bulgaria, making it a visual treat for the audience.

read more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

1
Chintal Khatke gears up for his debut banger ‘Drunk and High’

MUMBAI: Music is a universal language that exceeds the barriers of age, language and diversity. But not many can speak and understand it fluently....read more

2
TOMORROW X TOGETHER hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER landed their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (...read more

3
Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song Laila Main Laila from Raees crosses one billion views

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone‘s much loved track Laila Main Laila is easily one of the country’s most snazzy songs of recent times. The track from the 2017...read more

4
Ranjit Bawa's latest song 'Retro' is a romantic dance track presented by T-Series that you can't stop grooving to!

MUMBAI: Ranjit Bawa is back again to amaze us with a romantic dance track, 'Retro' . As the title suggests the music video of this song has a...read more

5
Urvashi Rautela and Sharad Malhotra's Taubaa Meri Taubaa Song Is The New Heartbreaking Song Of The Year

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, and the highest-paid asian actress. Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for...read more

