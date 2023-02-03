When Chai Met Toast performs on PartyNite Metaverse

MUMBAI: India's most loved pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) performed a virtual live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse. WCMT’s debut live Metaverse concert was a huge success, thanks to the aura created by their infectious happy sound which transcends age, genre and even language, drawing in a whopping number of viewers from around the globe. The concert took place on the PartyNite Metaverse where the band won many hearts by performing their classical tracks, blending acoustic folk with indie rock tunes. The audience members had an unforgettable experience at PartyNite, where they got a chance to witness the artists’ avatars in a larger-than-life virtual concert.
Within the world of Partynite’s Metaverse, the audience was able to explore several marvelous opportunities by living vicariously through their Meta human avatars while experiencing an exotic Metaverse landscape. The event featured a metaverse apartment, a Van Heusen metaverse showroom, the concert arena and the concert stage. Following this sequence, the fans were seen jumping into the metaverse world, transitioning themselves from IRL (in real life) to virtual characters. The attendees had the liberty to explore the map, move around the city streets and finally reach the concert stage to witness the immersive concert. The event gathered momentum in no time, with thousands of avatars swarming the Concert venue. The show itself was around 30 minutes in duration and was filled with interactive moments.
Prior to the event, speaking about their gig on PartyNite Metaverse, ‘When Chai Me Toast’, said, “We are beyond excited for our fans to witness and enjoy the lineup we have worked on with incredible partners for this concert. It has been our motto to explore the boundaries of music with changing times. We are delighted to share our music with the diverse audience who will get to explore and experience a different kind of musical concert which they will not only attend but feel more immersed and involved in.”
You can watch the show on
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more
Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: Adventure Playground is on this earth to have fun and play kick-ass punk rock music. Hailing from Oakland, CA, AP is a 5-piece outfit that is...read more
MUMBAI: An excellent way to taste the ancient Indian richness and heritage were the five beautiful wedding functions of Princess Sania Mulk,...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch producer, artist, and mental health advocate San Holo released his poignantly emotional new single “DON’T LOOK DOWN” via...read more
MUMBAI: India's most loved pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) performed a virtual live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse. WCMT’...read more
MUMBAI: Content creators play a critical role on Snapchat and this Valentine’s Day, Snapchat is collaborating with Spotlight creators from across the...read more