RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2023 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

San Holo “DON’T LOOK DOWN” feat. Lizzy Land

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch producer, artist, and mental health advocate San Holo released his poignantly emotional new single “DON’T LOOK DOWN” via Helix Records on January 27. At once melancholy and uplifting, the track stays true to the artist’s quintessential sound, reaching for epic sonic heights while maintaining an intimate and heartfelt level of songcraft.

After initially starting the track with celebrated producer RL Grime, San Holo collaborated with Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Lizzy Land, whose credits include co-writes and features on songs with Alesso, Kasbo, Paul Oakenfold, EMBRZ, Jerro, and more. Land says of the songwriting process: “I heard the main melody for “DON’T LOOK DOWN” almost instantly as the track played for the first time. Like gentle bells ringing in my ears. I found it relatable to the way I often feel when I’m overwhelmed or looking for a boost. I hope it inspires people to believe in better days, a higher mindset, and the idea that they can get through anything.”

Always keeping busy with next-level projects, San Holo has recently sold out an NFT collection for his last single “All The Highs”, played a pop-up show in an elevator in partnership with taste-making curators Brownies & Lemonade, collaborated with the world-famous Dutch art museum Mauritsuis on a sonic interpretation of a work of art, created special mixes for the popular mental health app Calm and had one of his songs selected for FIFA 2023’s official soundtrack.

To celebrate the release of “DON’T LOOK DOWN”, San Holo will be featured on BBC Radio 1’s Annie Nightingale Quest Mix on Tuesday, January 24. Also, in addition to streaming platforms, “DON’T LOOK DOWN” was available as a limited 24 hour NFT drop at 1 PM PT on release day as well. After connecting their Eth wallet, users will have the opportunity to purchase a NFT of the track. Always exploring the cutting edge of Web3 technology, San Holo’s NFT release for his last single “All The Highs” sold out quickly.

For San Holo, everything is personal. Every note is a story and each lyric a memory, a hyper-real exploration of purpose, emotion, and shared experience. The Dutch producer lives in his own space, crafting a world of beauty and sentiment between the build-and-drop bombast of post-EDM and the intimate musings of ambient post-rock. Having produced EDM (existential dance music) since Soundcloud’s golden era, San’s unique style and honest approach to songwriting have earned him a loyal following that supported his independent debut album and cemented the artist as a star in a league all his own – earning the praise of critics and peers across a multitude of genres. While other artists in the dance music sphere and industry at large may shy away from the rawer aspects of the human experience, San Holo has established himself both as an individual and a brand that encourages listeners to embrace one another’s vulnerabilities.

Tags
San Holo Jerro Paul Oakenfold EDM Songs music
Related news
 | 03 Feb 2023

When Chai Met Toast performs on PartyNite Metaverse

MUMBAI: India's most loved pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) performed a virtual live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Black White Orange appointed as Exclusive Licensing Agent for Netflix in India, South Asia Markets

MUMBAI: Black White Orange, one of India’s leading brand licensing & consulting agencies, has been chosen as Netflix’s exclusive licensing and merchandising agent in India and South Asia.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Jeevansathi.com collaborates with ‘Din Shagna Da’ fame singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal for an exciting contest celebrating couples getting married this season

MUMBAI: India's leading matrimony brand, Jeevansathi.com, is set to celebrate the 'Season of Love' in a special way. Celebrating 25 years of its journey this year, the brand announced its campaign #StringsOfLoveByJS - to add a special surprise to the big day of a few lucky couples.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Billionaire and the Royal lineage Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter, Princess Sania Mulk marries US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a lavish wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: An excellent way to taste the ancient Indian richness and heritage were the five beautiful wedding functions of Princess Sania Mulk, daughter of industrialist Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk & the late Farha Mariyum Khatoon to US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a beautiful ceremony attended by seve

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Apple Music launches Rihanna’s Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

MUMBAI: Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

top# 5 articles

1
Oakland, CA's Adventure Playground Are Bringing The Fun Back

MUMBAI: Adventure Playground is on this earth to have fun and play kick-ass punk rock music. Hailing from Oakland, CA, AP is a 5-piece outfit that is...read more

2
When Chai Met Toast performs on PartyNite Metaverse

MUMBAI: India's most loved pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) performed a virtual live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse. WCMT’...read more

3
K Pop sensation Aoora teams up with the charming AkshBaghla for a music video “Tere Jaisa - The Snap Song

MUMBAI: Content creators play a critical role on Snapchat and this Valentine’s Day, Snapchat is collaborating with Spotlight creators from across the...read more

4
Jeevansathi.com collaborates with ‘Din Shagna Da’ fame singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal for an exciting contest celebrating couples getting married this season

MUMBAI: India's leading matrimony brand, Jeevansathi.com, is set to celebrate the 'Season of Love' in a special way. Celebrating 25 years of its...read more

5
San Holo “DON’T LOOK DOWN” feat. Lizzy Land

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch producer, artist, and mental health advocate San Holo released his poignantly emotional new single “DON’T LOOK DOWN” via...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games