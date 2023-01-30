Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.
The Indian dance music festival now joins the ranks of festival majors such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland, Coachella, Glastonbury, Awakenings and Ultra Music Festival, superseding the likes of Lollapalooza, Burning Man, Electric Zoo, Boom, Don’t Let Daddy Know to arrive in the coveted Top 10 spot this year.
Earlier, Sunburn was awarded the #27 spot in the 2019 ranking of 50 festivals and has noteworthily ascended to #10 spot this year in the 2022 ranking of 100 festivals.
In the first poll since 2019, and returning as a Top 100 as opposed to the previous list of 50, over 100,000 verified votes were counted in the 2022 Top 100 Festivals poll from the 5th to the 26th October 2022.
Since its inception in 2007, India’s Sunburn Festival has pushed the boundaries of production, artist curation and fan experiences. The festival giant has executed over 1000 events across India over 15 years with an unbeatable track record of more than 2 million fan attendance.
Speaking about the recognition, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “This is an incredibly milestone moment for us and the entire dance music community of India. We are humbled that our festival has garnered such an important feat as we enter the 16th year of our festival. We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we have received over the years; we could never have done this on our own. A big shout out to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners and the DJ Mag team, it means a lot!”
Dimitri Vegas Like Mike state, “We have a long-lasting relationship with India and Sunburn! It’s one of our favourite places to go!”
Lost Frequencies state, “The energy & love I always get during my sunburn shows is so amazing! That’s also the reason why I always try to do something extra special like the remixes”
Vini Vici state, “Sunburn is an amazing festival with massive vibes! It's always a huge pleasure to perform and enjoy with our Indian fans.”
You can see the full Top 100 Festival poll results below. The poll will return this year in late April.
1. Tomorrowland, Belgium
2. Ultra Music Festival, USA
3. EDC Las Vegas, USA
4. Creamfields North, UK
5. Exit, Serbia
6. Glastonbury, UK
7. Awakenings, Netherlands
8. Coachella, USA
9. Untold, Romania
10. Sunburn, India
11. World Club Dome, Germany
12. Kappa FuturFestival, Italy
13. Lollapalooza, USA
14. Sónar, Spain
15. Parklife, UK
16. Timewarp, Germany
17. Parookaville, Germany
18. Burning Man, USA
19. Dekmantel, Netherlands
20. Mysteryland, Netherlands
21. Monegros, Spain
22. Defqon 1, Netherlands
23. Electronic Love, Austria
24. Boomtown, UK
25. Sziget, Romania
26. Primavera Sound, Spain
27. BBF: Barcelona Beach Festival, Spain
28. Balaton Sounds, Hungary
29. Bonnaroo, USA
30. Loveland, Netherlands
31. Melt!, Germany
32. AMF, Netherlands
33. Electric Zoo, USA
34. DGTL, Netherlands
35. Lovefest, Serbia
36. Hideout, Croatia
37. Crssd Festival, San Diego, USA
38. Echelon, Germany
39. La Plages Electronique, France
40. MEO Sudoeste, Portugal
41. Sonus, Croatia
42. A Summer Story, Spain
43. Transmission , Australia
44. Ultra Europe, Croatia
45. Outlook, Croatia
46. Electric Nation Graz, Austria
47. Nameless Music Festival, Italy
48. Neopop, Portugal
49. Lollapalooza Brazil, Brazil
50. EDC Orlando, USA
51. NEVERSEA Festival, Romania
52. Boom Festival, Portugal
53. Movement Music Festival, USA
54. AVA Festival, UK
55. Dimensions, Croatia
56. Love International, Croatia
57. Family Piknik, France
58. Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam
59. Snowbombing, Austria
60. 808 Festival, Thailand
61. EDC Mexico, Mexico
62. Panorama Festival, Italy
63. DWP, Indonesia
64. AMP Lost & Found, Malta
65. Nibirii, Germany
66. Defected Croatia, Croatia
67. ZoukOut, Singapore
68. Creamfields Chile, Chile
69. Lost Village, UK
70. Veld Music Festival, Canada
71. Tomorrowland Winter, France
72. NEON Countdown, Thailand
73. We Are Fstvl, UK
74. Ultra Japan, Japan
75. Oasis Into The Wild, Morocco
76. Blacklist, Germany
77. S2O Taiwan
78. Houghton, UK
79. Airbeat One, Germany
80. Ultra Korea, Korea
81. Terminal V, UK
82. Nocturnal Wonderland, USA
83. Field Day Australia, Australia
84. Dominator, Netherlands
85. Holy Ship!, USA
86. ION Festival, Albania
87. Field Day, UK
88. Sunandbass, Italy
89. BEON1X, Cyprus
90. ARC Music Festival, USA
91. Anjunadeep Explorations, Albania
92. Lightning in a Bottle, USA
93. Secret Garden Party, UK
94. Electric Forest , USA
95. Outlook UK, UK
96. All Points East , UK
97. Time Warp , Brazil
98. FLY Open Air, UK
99. Hard Summer, USA
100. Don't Let Daddy Know Amsterdam, Netherlands
