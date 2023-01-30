Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.

The Indian dance music festival now joins the ranks of festival majors such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland, Coachella, Glastonbury, Awakenings and Ultra Music Festival, superseding the likes of Lollapalooza, Burning Man, Electric Zoo, Boom, Don’t Let Daddy Know to arrive in the coveted Top 10 spot this year.

Earlier, Sunburn was awarded the #27 spot in the 2019 ranking of 50 festivals and has noteworthily ascended to #10 spot this year in the 2022 ranking of 100 festivals.

In the first poll since 2019, and returning as a Top 100 as opposed to the previous list of 50, over 100,000 verified votes were counted in the 2022 Top 100 Festivals poll from the 5th to the 26th October 2022.

Since its inception in 2007, India’s Sunburn Festival has pushed the boundaries of production, artist curation and fan experiences. The festival giant has executed over 1000 events across India over 15 years with an unbeatable track record of more than 2 million fan attendance.

Speaking about the recognition, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “This is an incredibly milestone moment for us and the entire dance music community of India. We are humbled that our festival has garnered such an important feat as we enter the 16th year of our festival. We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we have received over the years; we could never have done this on our own. A big shout out to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners and the DJ Mag team, it means a lot!”

Dimitri Vegas Like Mike state, “We have a long-lasting relationship with India and Sunburn! It’s one of our favourite places to go!”

Lost Frequencies state, “The energy & love I always get during my sunburn shows is so amazing! That’s also the reason why I always try to do something extra special like the remixes”

Vini Vici state, “Sunburn is an amazing festival with massive vibes! It's always a huge pleasure to perform and enjoy with our Indian fans.”

You can see the full Top 100 Festival poll results below. The poll will return this year in late April.

1. Tomorrowland, Belgium

2. Ultra Music Festival, USA

3. EDC Las Vegas, USA

4. Creamfields North, UK

5. Exit, Serbia

6. Glastonbury, UK

7. Awakenings, Netherlands

8. Coachella, USA

9. Untold, Romania

10. Sunburn, India

11. World Club Dome, Germany

12. Kappa FuturFestival, Italy

13. Lollapalooza, USA

14. Sónar, Spain

15. Parklife, UK

16. Timewarp, Germany

17. Parookaville, Germany

18. Burning Man, USA

19. Dekmantel, Netherlands

20. Mysteryland, Netherlands

21. Monegros, Spain

22. Defqon 1, Netherlands

23. Electronic Love, Austria

24. Boomtown, UK

25. Sziget, Romania

26. Primavera Sound, Spain

27. BBF: Barcelona Beach Festival, Spain

28. Balaton Sounds, Hungary

29. Bonnaroo, USA

30. Loveland, Netherlands

31. Melt!, Germany

32. AMF, Netherlands

33. Electric Zoo, USA

34. DGTL, Netherlands

35. Lovefest, Serbia

36. Hideout, Croatia

37. Crssd Festival, San Diego, USA

38. Echelon, Germany

39. La Plages Electronique, France

40. MEO Sudoeste, Portugal

41. Sonus, Croatia

42. A Summer Story, Spain

43. Transmission , Australia

44. Ultra Europe, Croatia

45. Outlook, Croatia

46. Electric Nation Graz, Austria

47. Nameless Music Festival, Italy

48. Neopop, Portugal

49. Lollapalooza Brazil, Brazil

50. EDC Orlando, USA

51. NEVERSEA Festival, Romania

52. Boom Festival, Portugal

53. Movement Music Festival, USA

54. AVA Festival, UK

55. Dimensions, Croatia

56. Love International, Croatia

57. Family Piknik, France

58. Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam

59. Snowbombing, Austria

60. 808 Festival, Thailand

61. EDC Mexico, Mexico

62. Panorama Festival, Italy

63. DWP, Indonesia

64. AMP Lost & Found, Malta

65. Nibirii, Germany

66. Defected Croatia, Croatia

67. ZoukOut, Singapore

68. Creamfields Chile, Chile

69. Lost Village, UK

70. Veld Music Festival, Canada

71. Tomorrowland Winter, France

72. NEON Countdown, Thailand

73. We Are Fstvl, UK

74. Ultra Japan, Japan

75. Oasis Into The Wild, Morocco

76. Blacklist, Germany

77. S2O Taiwan

78. Houghton, UK

79. Airbeat One, Germany

80. Ultra Korea, Korea

81. Terminal V, UK

82. Nocturnal Wonderland, USA

83. Field Day Australia, Australia

84. Dominator, Netherlands

85. Holy Ship!, USA

86. ION Festival, Albania

87. Field Day, UK

88. Sunandbass, Italy

89. BEON1X, Cyprus

90. ARC Music Festival, USA

91. Anjunadeep Explorations, Albania

92. Lightning in a Bottle, USA

93. Secret Garden Party, UK

94. Electric Forest , USA

95. Outlook UK, UK

96. All Points East , UK

97. Time Warp , Brazil

98. FLY Open Air, UK

99. Hard Summer, USA

100. Don't Let Daddy Know Amsterdam, Netherlands