Mahindra Roots is a festival that explores unique and lost forms of Indian Culture to enrich fresh young minds and enables us to rise from our roots

MUMBAI: India-wide release, 25th January 2023: With an enduring legacy of pioneering and lending support to various artistic and cultural endeavours across the country, the Mahindra Group is making its next synonymous move to preserve India’s diversity by bringing forth an all-new Cultural Outreach programme - ‘Mahindra Roots.’ The Mahindra Roots festival seeks to reintroduce and celebrate the spectacular amalgamation of India’s vast and diverse cultural heritage through a contemporary lens in Mumbai city on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of February of 2023.

India is a land that tells the tale of myriad cultures and traditions, a confluence of numerous languages and dialects. Indian culture is alive and dynamic, changing every 50-100 km, where people create culture as much as culture makes people. The Mahindra Roots Festival has been introduced by the Mahindra Group and conceptualised, promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions to celebrate this cultural moment and inspire the next generation of Indians to recognise, enjoy, preserve and nurture their Indian cultural roots.

The three-day festival envisions bringing to life a world where the heritage and culture of Indian arts are highlighted through innovative and modern forms. It intends to curate and present a mesmerising synthesis of culture, folk music, performing arts and other art forms from across pocketed regions of India, modernised to appeal to the palette of millennials and Gen Z as a contemporary, engaging and immersive experience

Larger-than-life installations, spectacular décor, and art will reintroduce audiences to their grand cultural heritage by making it accessible through multiple art forms. Meanwhile, with numerous artists across various subcultures represented at the festival, the sublime and immersive journey of Mahindra Roots will not only honour the arts and culture of India but also build a life-long community around it.

Furthermore, artists from various genres, languages and cultures will enthral audiences with performances that will be an aural and visual treat. From theatre performances, immersive storytelling, folk music, classical music and poetry in multiple languages of Hindi, Punjabi, English, and Kannada, amongst others, to tribal music forms, contemporary Sufi, Abhangas, Bengal’s Baul music tradition, and more, the festival will witness audiences come closer to cultures across the length and breadth of the country.

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “Mahindra Group has always strived to make an impact on people’s lives in a way that stretches beyond corporate boundaries, enabling audiences to explore art, music and culture. India’s culture is a melting pot of diversity, steeped in rich history and heritage and infused with numerous art forms, dialects and languages. And with Mahindra Roots, we seek to celebrate the essence of this legacy and put it into the limelight. At the same time, we also wish to inspire the millennials and Gen Z, the future change-makers, dreamers and shapers of our societies, to rise to our roots through this festival.”

VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, added, “Hyperlink has always been at the core of movements that connect cultures and powerful stories with people. And Mahindra Roots pushes the envelope to expand on this philosophy by bringing the roots of our diverse Indian culture on one platform while imbibing it in contemporary thought and style to connect with new-age audiences. The festival is our attempt to give cultural art forms pushed to the peripherals of stage wings a mainstream centre stage, and we are looking forward to many more editions in the future.”

The festival's opening night will be held on 24th February at Bal Gandharva Mandir while the subsequent performances will be hosted at Bandra Fort Amphitheatre on 25th & 26th February, and antiSOCIAL on 25th February 2023. Mahindra Roots will, indeed, weave a rich tapestry reflecting India’s multifaceted culture with threads of classic and folk art injected with contemporary storytelling.

Registrations for the festival are open now - log on to www.bookmyshow.com to book your tickets!