TOMORROW X TOGETHER will return with new lead single “Sugar Rush Ride” on January 27

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) revealed an illustrated tracklist poster for their upcoming 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The new EP consists of five tracks total: lead single “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray),” “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock),” and “Farewell, Neverland.”

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION depicts youth on the brink of adulthood. The newest EP is yet again a conceptual album which tells a cohesive story through its individual tracks. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION represents a generational narrative of journeying forward despite challenges of the world throughout.

The lead single “Sugar Rush Ride” tells the story of a boy who falls to the sweet temptations of a devil. The temptations of the devil are compared to a “sugar rush” which sweeps in sweet but is ephemeral in nature. An exclusive preview of the song has been uploaded to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official TikTok. In the video, the five members gesture along to the lyrics: “Gimme gimme more, Gimme gimme more.”

The new tracklist poster also reveals all five members as creative collaborators for B-side “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray).” TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s YEONJUN has taken over as topliner, while the other five members have made contributions as lyricists taking inspiration from their personal experiences. “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)” credits YEONJUN and TAEHYUN, and “Farewell, Neverland” credits YEONJUN as lyricists.

Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s EP features collaborations between Gen Z artists. The lead single "Sugar Rush Ride" sees the return of pop artist Salem Ilese who has previously worked with the band on "Anti-Romantic" and "PS5." B-side "Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)" credits rapper and singer Coi Leray as both featuring artist and lyricist.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will reveal a preview video for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on January 23.