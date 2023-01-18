Canada’s THE WRING Shares New Video "Sins" Off New Album “Spectra” Out Now! via WormHoleDeath Records

MUMBAI: The Wring, hailing from Sudbury, Canada released their third album “Spectra” this past December via WormHoleDeath Records. It's an assertive mix of different styles including hard rock, jazz, metal, classical, 80’s rock, and 70’s rock. Solo artist Don Dewulf brought the idea to a myriad of professional players that include Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats), vocalist Chandler Mogel, Canadian bass superstar Reggie Hache and sessions keyboardist Isamu McGregor to form the full-length. There is a wide range of influences that are apparent on the record with its vivid progressive sound that is tight, concise, and well-executed with interesting melody, rhythm, and lyrical themes.

Dewulf comments on the album:

“I am very proud of the compositions on this album. Prog music can tend to be grandiose; I wanted this album to be the opposite of that. I like to think that the guitar parts are interesting and somewhat unique and span a very wide range of styles, influences, and execution. The vocals come straight out of the 80s with great melody and delivery, offering a very grounded counterpoint to the, often, odd time and melody structure. There are also keyboards hidden in the mix that offer an almost subliminal base on which everything else is built. The cover has a cool 70’s vibe that is simple but offers a depth of meaning that will be very personal to each observer; a reflection of the musical content within.”

Today in support of the album, The Wring is sharing their next lyric video for the track "Sins", Dewulf explains the song in further detail:

"I love the main riff. It’s another odd time thing (in 13 this time) but the vocals really smooth it out. Has a total Metallica middle part that jumps out of nowhere! Marco’s playing on this was inhuman. The lyrics came from my dismay at how humanity can have advanced so much and in so many ways and yet still do absolutely horrifying things to each other. How many years will it take for Ukraine to recover from Russia’s insanity?"

Listen to "Sins" via its premiere on SonicPerspectives HERE.

“Spectra” was produced by Don Dewulf, mixed by Francis Perron at Radicart Studios, mastered by Yannick St-Amand, and the album artwork was done by Gord Woolley.

“Spectra” was released on December 16, 2022, via WormHoleDeath Records and is recommended listening for fans of Opeth, Porcupine Tree, and Rush.

Digital (Spotify, Apple Music) - https://orcd.co/spectrapreorder

CD - https://thewring2.bandcamp.com/album/spectra

Music Video - “Stiletto” ft. Marco Minnemann - https://youtu.be/vX__TLpYZGo

Music Video - “From Mars” ft. Marco Minnemann - https://youtu.be/UcN5dV_3ntI

Track Listing:

1. Stiletto 4:40

2. Stones & Bones 4:58

3. The Prince 3.54

4. The Wolf 5:00

5. Tin Man 5:25

6. From Mars 4:43

7. Sins 4:43

8. Fallen 5:05

Album Length: 38:28

Album Recording Line Up:

Don Dewulf – Guitars

Marco Minnemann – Drums

Chandler Mogel – Vocals

Reggie Hache – Bass & Keyboards

Isamu McGregor – Keyboards

For more info:

http://www.thewring.ca

https://www.facebook.com/thewringband

https://www.instagram.com/wringband

"Here's one for prog dorks. This outfit's third outing (Spectra) features drums by Marco Minnemann so you know the rhythms are mad. The regulars in the band ain't slouches either though. This is intricate and melodic prog done well." - Metal Injection

"Tired of prog metal bands who fire away odd rhythms, fast solos and complex arrangements? Half of them trying to sound like Dream Theater but all failing completely? Look no further. The Wring from Canada offers great musicians who find their own way through the prog metal jungle. I said great musicians and I really stand for that. Or how about Marco Minneman (drums), Chandler Mogel (vocals), Don Dewulf (guitars), Reggie Hache (bass, keyboards) and Isamu McGregor (keyboards)? This is their third full length album, which follows upon The Wring (2017) and Project Cipher (2021). Sometimes they are a bit more commercial, like in the first song ”Stiletto”, reminding me a lot of Threshold. Other songs bring a bombastic wall of sound, with riffs do die for – ”The Wolf” is a great example. The early parts of ”Fallen” has some Rush vibes (of the later and more rock base Rush era) and also softer parts Mogel is a very good vocalist, and he can alter his voice a lot. Something of a voice chameleon!" - Melodic.net

"Here we have some progressive metal/classic metal, getting a little more into some more typical prog metal with good technical/complex stuff and yeah, keyboards!" - The Moshpit 89.9 FM - Madison, WI

"“Wring² Project Cipher comes with a heavy, classic rock feel, but there’s an epic, questing nature to tunes like Sorceress, Steelier and Dose that pushes The Wring beyond metal norms and into prog territory.” – Prog Magazine