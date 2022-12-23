DJ Bravo dropped his new sizzling track Party Party and it is an instant chartbuster

MUMBAI: In the finale of the year's biggest sporting event, who can not think of DJ Bravo. But right now, the world-famous musician is trying a whole new rhythm. DJ Bravo along with Shivangi Sharma is all set to launch the most raging party song of recent times titled Party Party. Groovy and sensational as one expects it to be given DJ Bravo's name to it, people can be well assured that the musician has outperformed his last hit. The music video is lavishly shot and has been helmed by Tejas Dattani.
DJ Bravo says, "I am so excited about Party Party. The kind of love I have received from India is unparalleled and thus when the offer came my way, there wasn't a chance I would've refused it. I loved working on the song. It's a classic year-end party number. It is fun, energetic, enjoyable and I had a helluva time making it."
Producer Deepak Mukut, who has co-produced the number with Hunar Mukut says, "We want to create a wide range of music for every occasion. And the idea has always been to collaborate with talented artists from across the globe. we have all loved DJ Bravo's viral song. So we were convinced he is the right one to render the track. It was the best time to produce this number. I speak for everyone who has worked on it, it was an absolute blast working on it. I hope people find the song just as enticing and enjoyable as we did."
The song dropped on SRE Music today.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: For singer Nakash Aziz, this is what a career peak must look like. Barely out of the success of his recent numbers, the singer has delivered...read more
MUMBAI: The ‘GOA VILLAGE’ @ Sunburn is an exclusive Cultural Zone created at Sunburn Festival Goa 2022 with an aim to promote the vibrant Art,...read more
MUMBAI: This is where The Fixer departs on their first musical journey with latest members, Ryan Osbourne and Dr. Wiggins joining Melladonna and Vic...read more
MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more
MUMBAI: The Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based young rapper, battles with classic dilemma of standing at crossroads of a romance gone bad in his latest...read more