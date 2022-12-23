DJ Bravo dropped his new sizzling track Party Party and it is an instant chartbuster

MUMBAI: In the finale of the year's biggest sporting event, who can not think of DJ Bravo. But right now, the world-famous musician is trying a whole new rhythm. DJ Bravo along with Shivangi Sharma is all set to launch the most raging party song of recent times titled Party Party. Groovy and sensational as one expects it to be given DJ Bravo's name to it, people can be well assured that the musician has outperformed his last hit. The music video is lavishly shot and has been helmed by Tejas Dattani.

DJ Bravo says, "I am so excited about Party Party. The kind of love I have received from India is unparalleled and thus when the offer came my way, there wasn't a chance I would've refused it. I loved working on the song. It's a classic year-end party number. It is fun, energetic, enjoyable and I had a helluva time making it."

Producer Deepak Mukut, who has co-produced the number with Hunar Mukut says, "We want to create a wide range of music for every occasion. And the idea has always been to collaborate with talented artists from across the globe. we have all loved DJ Bravo's viral song. So we were convinced he is the right one to render the track. It was the best time to produce this number. I speak for everyone who has worked on it, it was an absolute blast working on it. I hope people find the song just as enticing and enjoyable as we did."

The song dropped on SRE Music today.