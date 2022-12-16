Enisa returns with latest single 'Ole' single is an ode to the World Cup games 

MUMBAI: Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her latest single “Olè.” The single is written by Enisa and co-written with Carmen Reece (notable cuts include Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Ciara, and Kendrick Lamar). “Olè” is accompanied by a companion visual streaming now. The single is also a follow-up to the “Just A Kiss (Muah)” in-studio performance. The official visual for “Just A Kiss (Muah),” which MTV News referred to as "captivating," is now approaching 4M views.

Enisa has used 2022 to her advantage releasing a flurry of exciting singles this year following the release of her Fake Love EP. These releases include official visuals and in-studio performances for “Zoom” and “Just A Kiss (Muah).” Enisa says of her new single: "I wrote “Olè” to give myself a self-confidence anthem that I needed at the time. I wrote this song with the World Cup in mind as well, when I closed my eyes, I pictured people all around the world singing the chorus and shouting “OLÈ.” I’m so happy people were loving the short snippet I posted, so I had no choice but to give you guys the whole song finally! What better time to have this song out, while the World Cup is heating up! I hope you love this song & I hope the lyrics hit your heart. Love you all & thanks for the support. OLÉ!"

With over 47M worldwide streams and more than 233M total video views, Enisa has proven a truly global favorite, earning chart-topping success in Albania, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, France, Nigeria, Gambia, Portugal, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and India, to name a few. “Get That Money” marked the latest in a continuing series of increasingly popular releases from the First Lady of Highbridge The Label, following “Tears Hit The Ground” (2.8M views), “Love Cycle” (16M views), “Dumb Boy” (15M views), and the smash hit, “Count My Blessings” (56M views). Earlier this year, Enisa made her TV debut with her performance of her song “Green Light” on NBC’s American Song Contest.