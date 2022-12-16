RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Dec 2022 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

Enisa returns with latest single 'Ole' single is an ode to the World Cup games 

MUMBAI: Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her latest single “Olè.” The single is written by Enisa and co-written with Carmen Reece (notable cuts include Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Ciara, and Kendrick Lamar). “Olè” is accompanied by a companion visual streaming now. The single is also a follow-up to the “Just A Kiss (Muah)” in-studio performance. The official visual for “Just A Kiss (Muah),” which MTV News referred to as "captivating," is now approaching 4M views.

Enisa has used 2022 to her advantage releasing a flurry of exciting singles this year following the release of her Fake Love EP. These releases include official visuals and in-studio performances for “Zoom” and “Just A Kiss (Muah).” Enisa says of her new single: "I wrote “Olè” to give myself a self-confidence anthem that I needed at the time. I wrote this song with the World Cup in mind as well, when I closed my eyes, I pictured people all around the world singing the chorus and shouting “OLÈ.” I’m so happy people were loving the short snippet I posted, so I had no choice but to give you guys the whole song finally! What better time to have this song out, while the World Cup is heating up! I hope you love this song & I hope the lyrics hit your heart. Love you all & thanks for the support. OLÉ!"

With over 47M worldwide streams and more than 233M total video views, Enisa has proven a truly global favorite, earning chart-topping success in Albania, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, France, Nigeria, Gambia, Portugal, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and India, to name a few. “Get That Money” marked the latest in a continuing series of increasingly popular releases from the First Lady of Highbridge The Label, following “Tears Hit The Ground” (2.8M views), “Love Cycle” (16M views), “Dumb Boy” (15M views), and the smash hit, “Count My Blessings” (56M views). Earlier this year, Enisa made her TV debut with her performance of her song “Green Light” on NBC’s American Song Contest. 

Tags
Enisa ole World Cup games music 
Related news
 | 16 Dec 2022

How deep is their love? : Check out these underwater unseen pictures from Sachet Parampara's upcoming single 'Malang Sajna'

MUMBAI: The musical and magical couple Sachet and Parampara are set to enthral us to another full of life love song, Malang Sajna very soon. We just can’t keep calm!

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

7Bantaiz debut EP ‘Into The Slum' is a masterclass on self-contemplation

MUMBAI: Hailing from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, the multilingual hip-hop group is endlessly putting out relatable rhymes with clever music and incredible flow.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Celebrating a Decade of Global Resilience, A.R. Rahman Releases a Powerful, New Version of 'Infinite Love'

MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's anthem of peace, love and inclusivity inspired the globe in one of the darkest years which was widely predicted to end with the demise of the Earth.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2022

Renuka Panwar crosses one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar is one of the few names in the non film music circle who rose to fame at such a young age. The singer, who became a household name not just Haryana but all over India, has added another feather to her cap.

read more
 | 11 Dec 2022

Delhi Poetry Festival Season 6 celebrates the magical power of poetry

·   "My father was a hypocrite" said Rakesh Anand Bakshi from the stage of Delhi Poetry Festival season 6; in conversation with Brahmanand Singh about his life and father, the famous lyricist Anand Bakshi.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rockshots Records - Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Music Video "I Am The Night"

MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired sophomore album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” due out this coming...read more

2
Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi work around the clock for tumultuous techno treat '3 DAYS AWAKE'

MUMBAI: Techno mavens Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi have officially joined forces, coming together for the formidable techno whomper, ‘3 DAYS AWAKE...read more

3
Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more

4
5 songs by music maestro Adnan Sami that are most played on our playlists in 2022

MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to...read more

5
A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games