News |  24 Dec 2022 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Wins Big at the 9th Lutron Annual Partner Colloquium 2022 in Phuket

MUMBAI: Anusha Technovision, a technology and innovation driven firm that offers tailored lighting controls, automation, and audio-visual solutions to a wide range of industries such as commercial, hospitality, and residential, has recently been lauded for its impressive projects after bagging multiple awards in diverse categories at the 9th Lutron Annual Partner Colloquium in Phuket, Thailand, in December 2022.

The Lutron Partner Colloquium is an annual gathering for the leading Lutron partners and distributors. These awards reward the leaders, innovators, and organizations for their outstanding breakthroughs and market strategies, which make them the finest in the business, with the goal of recognizing and appreciating the exceptional accomplishments in the lighting controls and automation industries.

Anusha Technovision, already acclaimed as the "leading Lutron partner" earlier this year, was presented with three paragons of excellence in the form of "All India Top Hospitality," "All India Top Residential Shades," and "All India Top Residential" awards.

ATPL garnered acknowledgement for its excellence in at least three of the six categories. These accolades are the veritable emblem of the company's supremacy in the luxury residential and residential shades sectors, as well as the hospitality industry, across the Indian Subcontinent.

The awards were bestowed in appreciation for the company’s ground-breaking innovations to make the nation's lighting solutions more efficient and further entrench ATPL’s strong foothold in the Indian lighting industry. These honours serve as validation of the company's commitment to delivering superior lighting solutions to their patrons in the commercial, residential, and hospitality industries.

Adding his wise words on such a huge achievement, Alok Hada, Managing Director at Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd., said, "Lutron has been an industry luminary for many years, and this award serves to confirm our staunch commitment to staying firmly at the vanguard. My emotions right now are beyond articulation; I am filled with immense pride that our hard work has culminated with this accolade. The success we have had is due to the hard work of everyone on my team. This recognition is the result of our diligent efforts in designing lighting solutions that meet the highest industry benchmarks. We are enthused to carry on and garner the trust of our employees and our patrons. Our brand reputation is more potent than ever, and we are primed to embark on even greater feats."

ATPL has been bestowed with the coveted Lutron Top Performer All India Award for a stellar run of eight years in a row. As the pioneering distributor of Lutron Lighting Control Systems and Crestron Automation Systems in India, the company has set the benchmark for excellence.

