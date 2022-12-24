RadioandMusic
News |  24 Dec 2022 16:04

Christmas 2022-Kashika Kapoor is too hot to handle in this bikini look as she is all set to bring in Christmas from her gateway in Goa

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor is one of the rising celebrities in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who is currently enjoying her getaway in Goa, is all set to ring in Christmas along with her sisters. 

The actress is having a blast, and her photos are proof of that. She has been sharing photos from her vacation and keeping fans updated. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her time in Goa, where she can be seen enjoying the sunny side of life.. The starlet is embodying the spirit of the beautiful island destination with her outfit choices. She was seen posing surrounded by nature in a hot pink swimsuit with a white sarong tied around her waist. The actress posed around the beach and in nature and just looked stunning as always. She captioned it as, "The sky is putting on a show! "

Kashika has been sharing a glimpse of everything, from her party nights to her morning breakfasts. The actress is enjoying her gala time with her sisters. Being in Goa is literally relaxing amid 'sun, sand, and the seas' and Kashika's photo dump is serving us some major travel inspiration. As we also wish to pack our bags and head to vacation like Kashika to bring in Christmas.

On the work front the actress is soon going to start shooting of her Bollywood debut film by the start of 2023, which is an untitled rom-com helmed by Pradip Khairwar

