News |  14 Mar 2023 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

"This Year Is of the Indian Cinema", says actress Kashika Kapoor as RRR and The Elephant Whispers bags an award at the Oscars

MUMBAI: It is indeed a very historic day for India today and every Indian is jumping with joy after India’s big win at the Oscars. Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Film and RRR’s Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. Social media has been buzzing with pride for the win, and along with the fans, a lot of Bollywood actors too are expressing their happiness on social media. And latest ones to share this joy of happiness is none other then actress Kashika Kapoor who cannot stop praising the team of RRR and Elephant Whispers

The actress says, "When I woke up to such great news, I really had goosebumps, This feeling is such a surreal feeling that we are finally making a big name for ourselves and our cinema in all ways possible. Winning the Oscars is undoubtedly one of the proudest and best feeling in the world, and I can sense the joy that each Indian is experiencing right now. I am so proud to belong to an industry where we are just climbing the ladder of success each day"

The actress further said, "This year is of & for the Indian cinema, super proud of the entire team, and my biggest congratulations go to S. S. Rajamouli sir for creating history and to legendary actors like Jr. NTR sir and Ram Charan sir for winning Oscars. And also to Guneet Monga, ma'am, for their Oscar win for The Elephant Whisperers best documentary film. This is a historic moment, and I am super proud and happy as everyone's hard work has been recognized all over the world. It's a proud moment for India."

It's really a big day for India, and we couldnt be more proud of it, just like our budding superstar Kashika Kapoor is.

