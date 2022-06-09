For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Jun 2022 18:18

PREVIOUS HIT "CHOSEN" ENTERED VIRAL CHARTS ACROSS ASIA FEATURED ON SPOTIFY'S BILLBOARD IN MANILA

MUMBAI: R&B powerhouse Blxst returns with a new visual for “Be Forreal” from his latest project, 'Before You Go'. Currently dominating the industry with his single “About You” climbing up the urban radio charts and featured on the fan favourite Kendrick Lamar album track “Die Hard”, Blxst has successfully solidified his presence and continues to do so with this new music video.

“Be Forreal'' is the next instalment of the visual storyline established by “Every Good Girl” and “Never Was Wrong”. It continues to showcase Blxst's inner lover-boy persona while introducing viewers to his and his lady love’s lifestyle of mansions, private jets, and shopping sprees with the background of LA adding the perfect dosage of the west coast. This new visual helps set the tone that this summer is all about Blxst!

The Los Angeles native began 2022 with a XXL Award win for “Best New Artist of The Year”, and reached a new milestone with over 1 BILLION career streams (700 million from the 'No Love Lost' Deluxe EP in the past year alone). This is all in addition to his smash single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga which is now certified Platinum in Canada, RIAA Gold & BRIT Silver, and reached the #1 spot on the US Rhythm and Urban Mediabase radio charts.

Blxst had an explosive growth in audience across Asia in 2021, with "Chosen" peaking at #1 on Hot Hits Philippines, #12 on Top 50 Chart - Philippines, #9 on Viral 50 Chart - Philippines, and was picked up by 4 major Top 40s radio stations across the country. The song also trended on TikTok, with countless Filipino creators dancing to the track. Following the track's success, Blxst was selected to be on Spotify's coveted billboard in Manila.

An undisputed artist to watch, Blxst clinched numerous 2021 awards & nominations (XXL Freshman 2021, Billboard’s Rising Star Award, BET Amplified Artist, Amazon Breakthrough Artist, 4 x BET Soul Train Award nominations). 2022 has kicked off with multiple collaboration releases so far with Murdabeatz & Wale, Pink Sweat$ and Young T & Bugsey. Blxst is set to take 2022 by storm with a new project expected to release later this year.

His consistent ride to the top has been unmatched and Blxst will continue to rise as he gears up for his upcoming international tour.

Blxst Be Forreal music
