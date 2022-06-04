For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jun 2022 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

DJ SNAKE REVEALS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED "DISCO MAGHREB"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake kicks off his next era of music with the highly anticipated dancefloor anthem “Disco Maghreb,” available today via Interscope Records. Listen to “Disco Maghreb”—HERE.  Watch the accompanying cinematic music video—HERE.

For the first time in his career, after accumulating over 35 billion-plus audio streams and selling out shows worldwide, DJ Snake finally reveals a more intimate side of his personality and life through this release. The song reflects his cultural background, deep love for North African music, and his family roots. The artistic visionary specifically chose the title “Disco Maghreb” after the legendary Algerian music label and record shop of the same name. He proves he can live up to the name’s legacy with the straight banger at the crossroads of Western dance vibes and Arabic sounds.

The accompanying blockbuster-level music video was shot in Algeria utilizing the talents of a local team, paying homage to DJ Snake’s influences for the record. With the help of Romain Gavras (M.I.A., Jay-Z, Kanye West, Jamie XX, Justice) executive producing the visual, he created a video representation that is just as iconic and powerful as the song itself. “Disco Maghreb” evinces the energy of the globalized youth, traditional dances, and a spirit of jubilation on screen. At the same time, it captures the angst and yearning for freedom exhibited by an over-connected generation of young women and men from the Middle East, North Africa, and everywhere.

The song arrives just in time to set the stage for DJ Snake’s upcoming headlining show at Paris Saint Germain’s Parc Des Prince on June 11th. As a huge football fan / supporter of Paris-Saint-Germain, DJ Snake is returning to his hometown as the first to bring concerts to life at the legendary venue, which has not hosted a musical event for over 10 years. Tickets for the record-breaking event are on sale now HERE.

Watch the teaser video HERE.

Tags
DJ Snake Interscope Records Disco Maghreb
Related news
News | 21 Oct 2021

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, and Ozuna gears up for "SG"

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna! The four singers are currently gearing up to release their highly-anticipated collab single “SG,” which is due out on October 22.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

Wiz Khalifa is a leader, mentor, and a legendary artist; expresses THEMXXNLIGHT

Popular Indian-American R&B/pop collective, THEMXXNLIGHT geared up for the global premier of their second independent release of 2021 on 30th July across all major streaming platforms in association with THEMXXNLIGHT Entertainment Corporation.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2021

DJ Snake, Justin Bieber's 'Let Me Love You' hits one billion YouTube views

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber has yet another video in YouTube's one billion club.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Sullivan King releases anticipated Genre-Bending album 'LOUD'

MUMBAI: Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, has officially unleashed his highly anticipated and genre-bending album 'LOUD' via Hopeless Records.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

DJ Snake to collaborating with Blackpink’s Lisa?

MUMBAI: If you thought Blackpink was powerful as a group, just wait until the solo projects start rolling out. After their debut album set records and turned heads last year, Blackpink are planning to be in your area in more ways than one.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
NIKI unveils new single and video ‘Before’ via 88rising

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Before.” The track is...read more

2
"The Kashmir Files' evocative background score, composed by Rohit Sharma, resonates in our minds even after the film has ended." Says, Actor Anupam Kher for music composer Rohit Sharma.

MUMBAI: Music is one of the essential sources that gives us immense peace in our lives. The Kashmir files is one of those movies which has left a...read more

3
"Patola" by Producer Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music is another magnificent addition to Regional Charts

MUMBAI: The regional vernacular popular music industry in North India is acquiring popularity every passing day. Haryanvi Music is one of the...read more

4
DJ SNAKE REVEALS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED "DISCO MAGHREB"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake kicks off his next era of music with the highly anticipated dancefloor anthem “Disco Maghreb,” available...read more

5
Maggie Rogers new single, 'Want Want' is out

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers shared her new single, “Want Want” – a big, bracing celebration of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games