English Browne launches India’s First Complete Protection Sanitary Pad

MUMBAI: English Browne – UK based hygiene care Brand has launched 360 solutions for menstruation hygiene. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has been the front-runner in providing hygiene care products. The new range of feminine and menstruation hygiene care products named “Keep Going” is the first-ever 360 Degree solution kit. Lack of access to basic amenity for menstruation hygiene is the problem faced by a large female population in the country. In NCR, around 68% of the women are working and commuting to places. The public toilets are not sanitized and cleansed properly which results in getting infections/UTA in these women.

English Browne comes with an innovative solution by launching India’s First Complete Protection Sanitary Pad kit that provides the finest care during Menstruation. The brand offers Pads changing Gloves, Intimate area cleaning wipes, Ultra-premium Sanitary Pads and Bio Disposable Bag. .

The brand has patented this product because they want the basic hygiene care available and accessible to a large women population in an affordable way possible. “Our mission is to make the basic hygiene for females in India more accessible and affordable and getting the hygiene standards to the next level, the biggest barrier in making the practice of using the sanitary napkins amongst some cluster of society is the high price of these products. With the launch of “Keep Going”, we are making a progress in the direction of menstruation hygiene for every woman in India”, said Rahul Mannan , Director of English Browne India Limited

English Browne is known for providing authentic hygiene care products since its foundation. They have bagged the title of “India’s No. 1 Brand in Hygiene Gloves” in 2021 & 2022. They also got the award for India’s most trusted Brand in Hygiene care 2022 by Global Leader awards. Currently, the brand is serving about 26 plus countries through its sales channels. Its main segments are child care, feminine hygiene, Personal Hygiene, and Medical and Hospitality Hygiene.

World Menstruation Day is celebrated every year on 28th May. The Founder and director of English Browne emphasised the importance of intimate hygiene, especially during the menstruation period, “the intimate area of a female is prone to infection during this time. Hence it is of utmost importance to take special care. These infections that appear to be minor in the start could cause serious morbidities and health issues in a woman”

The products developed and manufactured by the brand are of high quality and certified by Dermatologists and with 5X More Absorption Power than other top Brands are offering in the Country. “Keep Going” has been launched in three sizes of packages – Regular, Maxi and Ultra Range. Each product is designed by a team of experts.

The products will be available in the Delhi – NCR region from this month. It will soon be distributed to other regions of the country as well in the coming months.