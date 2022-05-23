For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 May 2022

"The Judds: The Final Tour" to carry on as an epic, star-studded tribute this fall

MUMBAI: Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd.  “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most.  I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.  Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Country music icon Martina McBride will kick off select nights with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits and songs by The Judds.

The tour has added a final stop in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on October 29th, a homecoming celebration where it all began.  Superstar Faith Hill will join Wynonna onstage at Rupp Arena to perform some of the classic songs and honor one of Country music’s most important catalogues.  “What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began.  It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.” Wynonna adds “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts.  I am feeling extra grateful.”  Wynonna has chosen to honor her mother’s legacy by inviting some of music’s biggest stars to join her onstage to perform some of the timeless hits that earned The Judds multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards over a span of 30+ years.  Each night, Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests onstage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will commence this Fall in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena on September 30th and run through October, wrapping up with the newly announced performance in The Judd's home-state of Kentucky - Lexington, KY on October 29th at the Rupp Arena.

As one of the most successful duos in Country music history, The Judds captured the hearts of fans all over the world with their unmistakable harmonies and powerhouse lead vocals from Wynonna. The iconic mother-daughter pair are celebrated for their 15 #1 hits and having the astounding achievement of each of their RCA released singles landing in the Billboard Top 10. These true musical individualists dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, selling more than 20 million albums, amassing 16 RIAA Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and longform videos – led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. The Judds will forever be immortalized in music history and their tremendous trailblazing impact will continue to inspire generations of female artists.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

Friday, September 30
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Saturday, October 1
Toledo, OH
Huntington Center
Friday, October 7
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Saturday, October 8
Green Bay, WI  
Resch Center
Friday, October 14
Duluth, GA
Gas South Arena
Saturday, October 15
Huntsville, AL
Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center
Friday, October 21
Durant, OK
Choctaw Grand Theater
Saturday, October 22
Ft. Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
Thursday, October 27
Biloxi, MS
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, October 28
Saturday, October 29
Nashville, TN
Lexington, KY   
Bridgestone Arena
Rupp Arena

Tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour” are currently on sale.  Tickets for the Saturday, October 29th hometown show in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena go on-sale this Saturday, May 21st.  To purchase tickets, please click here.

Click here for additional information and tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour.”

