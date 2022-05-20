For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 May 2022 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

NEW ALBUM 'VINCENT' DUE OUT 10 JUNE 2022

MUMBAI: Artist/producer and multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) shares his latest single “A Moment Of Mystery” featuring Toro y Moi, taken from upcoming album 'V I N C E N T' due out 10 June.

“A Moment Of Mystery” is a gentle electronic ode to a long-term love connection, a spacious, celestial jam featuring lush atmospheric strings, languid vocals and slow-moving synths. Toro y Moi is the critically acclaimed artist behind albums including 'What For?' and the seminal 'Causers Of This', the latter which was pivotal in spearheading the chillwave movement of the 2010s. FKJ is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and producer – his songs blur jazz, soul, folk, rock and experimental beats with an intricacy and intimacy that puts him on a par with the likes of Tom Misch, James Blake and Jacob Collier.

Speaking on the track, FKJ adds: “I met with Chaz and Tony who plays keys in Toro y Moi for the first time at this session. The energy was real smooth and we got in the zone quickly. We couldn’t stop playing. Even if sometimes we’d try to take a break to write and structure something we would end up getting distracted by all these toys in the studio and start jamming again for another hour or two. At the end of the session we had all these demos. I took them back home and played with them. The next time I came to San Francisco, Chaz and I met again and chose a couple of them to finish, including A Moment Of Mystery, which made it to this album.”

“Vincent, Tony and I jammed out this track at Different Fur in San Francisco when Vincent flew in to work on his record. I ended up writing about the moments of desire and the tension we feel when we're away from loved ones. I want the listener to feel as if things are open ended with the person on the other side,” Toro Y Moi shares.
FKJ - "A Moment Of Mystery (feat. Toro y Moi)" [Official Audio]

'V I N C E N T' is FKJ’s second album and signals a new dawn, not just as a go-to producer and remixer for artists like PinkPantheress and Moses Sumney but as an artist in his own right, continuously selling out headline tours across the globe with his acclaimed ‘one-man-band’ live shows, and having a billion plus streams across all platforms for his music.

The concept for 'V I N C E N T' came about during a solo trip to Los Angeles before 2020. “I just stayed in this house totally on my own, turned my phone off and had some time away from everything to figure out what I wanted to do.”

Back in his home studio in the Philippines, with no wifi and an impending global lockdown, FKJ was quite literally cut off from the world, able to explore music’s endless possibilities. “Sometimes I would get into it for the whole night and go to bed when the sun came up.” Out of this freedom comes an expressionistic, touching album that’s impossible to pin down. There’s no more hiding behind a branch of leaves, as he did on the cover of his 2017 debut: 'V I N C E N T' marks FKJ out as a crucial new voice. He’s redefining chillout music with his bursts of late-night jazz sax and piano, coupled with his wood-cabin whispery vocals, recalling Bon Iver’s early work, and those Santana-styled guitar flourishes.

'V I N C E N T' is a marvel – and testament to the magic that can happen when you dig deep. “This was a challenging record,” he says. “I’m a perfectionist and it’s hard to shake that off. But once I did, and I let the music take over, I felt totally free.”
'V I N C E N T' Tracklisting:
1. Way Out
2. Greener ft. Santana
3. Us
4. The Mission
5. Can't Stop ft. Little Dragon
6. IHM
7. Brass Necklace ft. ((( O )))
8. Different Masks For Different Days
9. A Moment Of Mystery ft. Toro y Moi
10. Let's Live
11. Once Again I Close My Eyes
12. New Life
13. Does It Exist
14. Stay A Child

Tags
Singer music
Related news
News | 20 May 2022

Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an upcoming full-length.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk", featuring singer-songwriter Lights via Moving Castle.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, Deeperise, Alex Pizzuti, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio - Yo Las Pongo

read more

RnM Biz

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
PREP releases hypnotic new single “15th Floor”

MUMBAI: With a blend of sounds from contemporary R&B, electronica, and 70s to 80s inspired synth-pop, London-based four-piece PREP share their...read more

2
Kofi drops new album 'Why Not' just in time for summer

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, Kofi’s highly anticipated second album with Red Bull Records, 'Why Not?' is out now. Listeners are brought into...read more

3
Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, Deeperise, Alex Pizzuti, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio - Yo Las PongoDeorro continues to innovate by tying his love for traditional Mexican dance (...read more

4
I had Rekha Ji in mind while I was recording “MEHFIL” - Arpita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New...read more

5
Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games