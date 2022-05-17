For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 May 2022 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Machine Gun Kelly sings for "Wife" Megan Fox and "Unborn Child" at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Are these twin flames growing their family?

Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows during his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, thanks to his dedication of "twin flame" at the Las Vegas show on May 15. "I wrote this song for my wife," he said, before launching into the song. Halfway through, he added, "And this is for our unborn child."
MGK got engaged to Megan Fox in January, but his sweet dedication had some fans wondering if they've already tied the knot. An eyewitness told E! News, "People in the audience turned to each other perplexed and said, 'Wife?'"

However, the singer has referred to Megan as "my wife" before, recently while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March.

The couple has not confirmed whether or not they're expecting their first child together. However, Megan is already mom to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon.

Ahead of the BBMAs, Machine Gun Kelly told Entertainment Tonight about the special significance of his song "twin flame."

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It's just all the trip. It's all meant to be," the 32-year-old said, adding that the timing of this weekend makes it even more fitting: "It's really cool because it's a Lunar eclipse tonight. It's a full moon. It's her birthday tomorrow."

When asked if she'll be emotional in the crowd, his fiancée replied, "Yeah, there's like some really special secret meaning to the song as well, so I'm sure I will be." Megan joked, "But I can't cry and f--k up this eyeliner."

Though it's unclear what he meant by his dedication at the show, it seems MGK is still planning a wedding ceremony in the future. He told Live From E! that their wedding is "going to be weird" and "completely out of the box."

Machine Gun Kelly called the actress a "genius" and said he also has several plans for their big day. "You know what I'll say?" he said, "I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in when it's too far."

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Megan debuted bangs on the red carpet, while MGK wore a Dolce & Gabbana spiked suit with a diamond manicure worth $30,000, created by Marrow x Nails of LA.

Tags
Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox Billboard Music Awards Songs
Related news
News | 17 May 2022

Vh1's widely-popular battle of the hottest tunes, returns with 'Vh1 Summer League 2022'

MUMBAI Viacom18's leading international music and entertainment channel, Vh1 India has emerged as the musical hub for melophiles across the country. Each summer, chartbuster songs battle it out in a knockout showdown to win the coveted title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Fleek Music Company launches singer-songwriter Pruthvi's debut EP - 'Songs about you (not for you)'

MUMBAI: Pruthvi has been putting out new music in association with Fleek Music Company, and her debut EP is inspired by personal stories of heartbreak and vulnerability.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Tips Marathi presents new Marathi song Dandar from New Marathi Movie Zollywood

MUMBAI: Sung by Prakash Rahangdale, Chagan Pardhi, D.T. Rahangdale, Yograj Ambule, Upraj Ambule, Ganesh Ambule; Music Composed by " Prakash Rahangdale & Lyrics Penned by ''Manraj Patel, Directed by - Trushant Ingle

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Music composer Leslee Lewis releases his latest track ‘Tu Hai Mera’, featuring singer Kavya Jones

MUMBAI: Composer and Singer Leslee Lewis released his latest song, ‘Tu Hai Mera’. The groovy, sassy and sultry romantic composition is sung by the sensational Kavya Jones.

read more
News | 16 May 2022

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
Machine Gun Kelly sings for "Wife" Megan Fox and "Unborn Child" at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Are these twin flames growing their family?read more

2
Post Malone returns with new single "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch

MUMBAI: Gearing up for yet another landmark season, GRAMMY® Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone returns with a...read more

3
Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi explores the different avatars of Lord Shiva in his latest devotional single- Hazaaron Hain Roop, available exclusively on the Saregama Bhakti YouTube Channel

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi is ready to delight his audience with another spiritually packed single- Hazaaron Hain Roop on...read more

4
Tips Marathi presents new Marathi song Dandar from New Marathi Movie Zollywood

MUMBAI: Sung by Prakash Rahangdale, Chagan Pardhi, D.T. Rahangdale, Yograj Ambule, Upraj Ambule, Ganesh Ambule; Music Composed by " Prakash...read more

5
Rosie Darling shares heartbreaking new single and video "Fucked Up Summer"

MUMBAI: You couldn’t mistake Rosie Darling for anybody else. She’s quietly confident, exuberantly passionate, and creatively inclined to infinity....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games