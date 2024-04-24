KING shares teaser of new song 'BUMPA'

MUMBAI: India's most populous rapper KING and international fame Jason Durelo have collaborated for a song. They will soon drop their new single 'BUMPA' will be releasing on 26th April 2024.
KING has shared the news on social media.
MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: In an electrifying new release, Diamante Blackmon, better known as GORDO, collaborates with JERIA to deliver ‘Fallin Luv’ via Ultra Records...read more
MUMBAI: MYRMANN, the enigmatic Icelandic artist known for his boundary-pushing music and captivating storytelling, unveils his latest solo album...read more
MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their...read more
MUMBAI: India's most populous rapper KING and international fame Jason Durelo have collaborated for a song. They will soon drop their new single '...read more
MUMBAI: Rock group The Phoenix Within (TPW) is back with a powerful new single, "Abuso," set to make waves in the music scene. Fronted by Omar...read more