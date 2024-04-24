RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2024 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

KING shares teaser of new song 'BUMPA'

MUMBAI: India's most populous rapper KING and international fame Jason Durelo have collaborated for a song. They will soon drop their new single 'BUMPA' will be releasing on 26th April 2024.

KING has shared the news on social media.

Tags
King music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Apr 2024

Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh launch music label 'Navaami Music'

MUMBAI: Navaami Music is another feather in the cap of the Comedy Couple, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya launched their music label.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Saudi Thrash Metal maniacs DUNE unveil explosive single "Refuge" from debut EP “Years Of Chains” out May 2024

MUMBAI: Dune, the relentless force in the world of thrash metal, announces the release of their first lyric video for the single “Refuge” a relentless anthem from their debut EP “Years Of Chains”, which is being unleashed this coming May 2024.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their long and colourful musical life.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Witness first ever K-Pop and Assamese collab where Aoora has featured, sung Bihu song titled 'Oi Nasoni' along side famous Assamese fame Nilotpal Bora

MUMBAI: Distinguished K-pop virtuoso, Aoora, transcends cultural boundaries with his groundbreaking collaboration, "Oi Nasoni," marking his triumphant entry into the vibrant world of Assamese music.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

British Rapper Sliime and Producer Farooq 'Got Audio' team up with Def Jam Recordings India for debut single

MUMBAI: Breakthrough British rapper and songwriter Sliime, in collaboration with renowned producer Farooq ‘Got Audio,’ known for his trending audio mashups has dropped their highly anticipated debut single, "Welcome To The Party," with the prestigious Def Jam Recordings India.

read more

RnM Biz

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
GORDO Teams with JERIA for Genre-Bending Smash 'Fallin Luv’

MUMBAI: In an electrifying new release, Diamante Blackmon, better known as GORDO, collaborates with JERIA to deliver ‘Fallin Luv’ via Ultra Records...read more

2
Icelandic metal act Myrmann release new album 'Seven Forbidden Books of Spells'

MUMBAI: MYRMANN, the enigmatic Icelandic artist known for his boundary-pushing music and captivating storytelling, unveils his latest solo album...read more

3
Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their...read more

4
KING shares teaser of new song 'BUMPA'

MUMBAI: India's most populous rapper KING and international fame Jason Durelo have collaborated for a song. They will soon drop their new single '...read more

5
Rock band The Phoenix Within release new single "Abuso"

MUMBAI: Rock group The Phoenix Within (TPW) is back with a powerful new single, "Abuso," set to make waves in the music scene. Fronted by Omar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games