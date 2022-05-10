Sander Van Doorn set to drop new Purple Haze single 'Horizons' On 5/13

MUMBAI: Internationally-renowned DJ/producer Sander van Doorn returns to the release radar under his Purple Haze moniker with his latest thumping original production ‘Horizons’. The talent’s new track follows up a slew of highly successful singles under the alias such as last year’s ‘Manoeuvres’, ‘Recover’, and ‘Faces’, in addition to serving as a follow-up to Sander’s ‘Breakfast In Vegas’ from the tail end of this February. Out now via Armind, ‘Horizons’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

STREAM: PURPLE HAZE - ‘HORIZONS’ [ARMIND]

The floor-shattering melodic techno offering is wholly anthemic in nature, providing a larger-than-life ambiance throughout its entirety. Beginning with a propelling bass and flowing rhythm, the atmospheric opus sets the stage for an eventual slower pace. An enticing vocal enters the sonic space shortly after, instilling the tune with lyricism replete with a sense of optimism and hope. The high octane sensibilities pick back up, taking the listener on a journey of sound quite unlike anything heard before it. An ambient flair, shimmering soundscapes, and heady tone round out the rest of the enthralling release, in turn producing quintessential Purple Haze listening material.