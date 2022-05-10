For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 May 2022 18:07

Sander Van Doorn set to drop new Purple Haze single 'Horizons' On 5/13

MUMBAI: Internationally-renowned DJ/producer Sander van Doorn returns to the release radar under his Purple Haze moniker with his latest thumping original production ‘Horizons’. The talent’s new track follows up a slew of highly successful singles under the alias such as last year’s ‘Manoeuvres’, ‘Recover’, and ‘Faces’, in addition to serving as a follow-up to Sander’s ‘Breakfast In Vegas’ from the tail end of this February. Out now via Armind, ‘Horizons’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

STREAM: PURPLE HAZE - ‘HORIZONS’ [ARMIND]

The floor-shattering melodic techno offering is wholly anthemic in nature, providing a larger-than-life ambiance throughout its entirety. Beginning with a propelling bass and flowing rhythm, the atmospheric opus sets the stage for an eventual slower pace. An enticing vocal enters the sonic space shortly after, instilling the tune with lyricism replete with a sense of optimism and hope. The high octane sensibilities pick back up,  taking the listener on a journey of sound quite unlike anything heard before it. An ambient flair, shimmering soundscapes, and heady tone round out the rest of the enthralling release, in turn producing quintessential Purple Haze listening material.

TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore's popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

