Sander Van Doorn set to drop new Purple Haze single 'Horizons' On 5/13

MUMBAI: Internationally-renowned DJ/producer Sander van Doorn returns to the release radar under his Purple Haze moniker with his latest thumping original production ‘Horizons’. The talent’s new track follows up a slew of highly successful singles under the alias such as last year’s ‘Manoeuvres’, ‘Recover’, and ‘Faces’, in addition to serving as a follow-up to Sander’s ‘Breakfast In Vegas’ from the tail end of this February. Out now via Armind, ‘Horizons’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.
STREAM: PURPLE HAZE - ‘HORIZONS’ [ARMIND]
The floor-shattering melodic techno offering is wholly anthemic in nature, providing a larger-than-life ambiance throughout its entirety. Beginning with a propelling bass and flowing rhythm, the atmospheric opus sets the stage for an eventual slower pace. An enticing vocal enters the sonic space shortly after, instilling the tune with lyricism replete with a sense of optimism and hope. The high octane sensibilities pick back up, taking the listener on a journey of sound quite unlike anything heard before it. An ambient flair, shimmering soundscapes, and heady tone round out the rest of the enthralling release, in turn producing quintessential Purple Haze listening material.
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether...read more
MUMBAI: Multinational Celtic Punks The Rumjacks have released a new split EP with Chicago's Flatfoot 56. The EP is the follow-up to the acclaimed 5-...read more
MUMBAI: Tips music is introducing to the audience a new Gujarati song today titled “Meru to Dage” sung by non another versatile singer Jigardan...read more
MUMBAI: The most anticipated song of the year is finally here as Bhushan Kumar brings Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh together for the first time...read more
MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The...read more