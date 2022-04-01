For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Apr 2022 17:10

Machine Gun Kelly helped Pete Davidson during Kanye West's Feud

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly has entered the chat—and he's leading with love.

The musician opened up about his longtime "bromance" with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during his March 30 appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. Stressing that he was "totally" there for Pete amid his ongoing feud with Kanye West, MGK revealed he'd also "got thrown into" their conflict, "oddly enough."

"At the end of the day, man, we're young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out," MGK shared. "And it doesn't really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart."

But the "Bloody Valentine" artist isn't here for the hate. "We love everybody, man," he continued. "We have so much love. It's almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone's anger, then so be it. That must be why we're here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you."

The rocker's comments come a little more than two weeks after things between Pete—who is currently dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian—and the "Jesus Walks" rapper reached a boiling point, with the two sharing several since-deleted messages taking aim at the other.

Coincidentally, Ye (who has been candid about being against his 8-year-old daughter North having a TikTok account) also took issue with a specific video of hers that featured an MGK song.

Machine Gun Kelly Pete Davidson Kanye West music
