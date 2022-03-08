International Women’s Day: Quotes from Ayaana khan, Bindu Subramaniam, Aanchal Shrivastava, Sahana Naresh, Tanmaya Bhatnagar and Varshavinn

MUMBAI: Happy International Women’s Day!

On account of Women’s Day, Radioandmusic got in touch with some strong female singers Ayaana khan, Bindu Subramaniam, Aanchal Shrivastava, Sahana Naresh and Tanmaya Bhatnagar to know being a working women and their inspirations.

Is it hard to be a woman in the industry? Do you think you have to work twice as men to get to the place you are now?

“Absolutely. We have made tremendous progress since the past industry where this issue was more prominent yet suppressed. Since gaining empowerment, women have become more vocal about their concerns. And I hope that women continue to be vocal till the day comes when we won't need to ask this question to the women of this industry. Indeed, women face more challenges dealing with men. They understand themselves better with fewer words. Being a woman and somewhat precise with things, it sometimes becomes delicate to convey my expressions”, says singer Ayaana khan.

“I think it’s hard to be a woman in any industry. In the music industry we are used to see female vocalists, but in music business, or any business I do think women have to work harder to be taken seriously”, says, Bindu Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO at SaPa (Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Aanchal Shrivastava quotes, “I am sorry il have to disagree. I may not be your favorite feminist woman, but il be honest about what my experiences have been. I feel, it is the contentless & talentless people/women for that matter, who find it difficult to grow & fulfill their dreams. Art is talent”.

Sahana Naresh says, “I think it is quite hard to be a woman in any industry, especially in the performing art industry since we have to face gender-based harassment and objectification. Our looks are considered to be important and it’s not the talent that is at the forefront. A “fan” once told me I should wear more makeup while recording my Instagram reels and that made me realize the double standards in the industry. Men don’t face these issues. It is ok for a male artist to show up in a torn t-shirt and it is considered quirky but women are held to a sexist standard. Most definitely. It’s not just the physical aspects that have a double standard like I mentioned above but also safety is a serious issue for women who perform live in venues with concerts tending to be usually at night. I have the added challenge of being a mother to a toddler which means I have to constantly juggle the two aspects of my life. My debut EP was released during the pandemic when schools were closed and my daughter was at home. I used to wake up at 4 am to record at home so I wouldn’t be disturbed between takes by my daughter or my neighbor’s enthusiastic pressure cooker. Being a woman and a mom in the music industry in many ways is twice as hard”.

“Women do face more challenges in any field of work but having said that, I think women are now changing this narrative slowly and surely. Everybody has to work hard regardless of gender and yes historically we do live in a patriarchal world and society - where more often than not women face the consequences of that in some way or the other; This is why we have to work harder - to break the cycle, to create a safer and more inclusive space for women in the industry”, Tanmaya Bhatnagar quotes.

“It’s hard to be a woman in the music industry. I think more than a woman at this point, it’s challenging to be a brown woman breaking barriers and doing things not expected of her. Men feel uncomfortable when I speak up for myself and know exactly what I want and I don’t settle for less. Women in the Eastern side of the world are still expected play coy and stay quiet so so no one feels “uncomfortable”. It’s just more subtle now in 2022. I always say this, “The industry works in a way where, women are free as long as the freedom is on the terms of a man or the society she lives in” I hope that makes sense. I don’t know if I need to work twice as hard as a man, I think I need to work twice as hard as anyone else around. There are layers now. There’s being woman, then there’s there a young Indian woman and we aren’t taken quite as seriously in Pop industry just yet. Then there’s a woman who is compared to women around her and there’s also a woman who has to watch men form little boys clubs and grab all the opportunities for themselves. It’s a battle in every form and way and I’m just learning all by myself, how to outsmart the broken system”, says singer Varshavinn.

Which woman inspires you in your everyday life?

Ayaana khan exclaimed, “I am a fan of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is strong, influential, a businesswoman, an actress, a model, a winner of Miss India, a Padma Shri awardee, a mother, a wife, and lastly, an exceptional singer. What more can I say about this woman? She is amazingly unique!”

“The women of SaPa, our organisation inspire me everyday. They work from home, they work from the office, they raise children, take care of spouses and parents, manage households - and somehow keep it all together”, says Bindu Subramaniam

Tanmaya Bhatnagar, “My mother is my biggest inspiration”

“Talent is not gender-biased. Our industry is very welcoming to art. My experience says - only women who know that their talent is not as great, succumb to compromises and crib. Take all the names of women who are flourishing eg Indie Artists like Shalmali Kholgade, Kamakshi Khanna, Bawari basanti, Hanita Bhambri, Mali, Hari Sukhmani, etc - I feel they are no less than any male artist. In fact, they are as well established as any other artist. Yes, each artist has their own journey, which may be time-taking. Let's not call it ‘Hard for women in the industry. True Artists do not fall to gender inequalities. At least the friends I have, have not. And neither do I experience any of this”, says Aanchal Shrivastava.

Sahana Naresh says, “I am inspired by Faye D’Souza whose fearless quest for the truth is super inspiring to me! We need more role models like this who inspire us to break gender norms and build the reality that we want”.

Varshavinn said, “My mom is my biggest inspiration. I have never seen such strength, beauty, grace and kindness all in one woman. She is capable of wearing so many hats, I feel like if I can be half the woman she is, I’ll be fine. She lost my dad when she only 32 and she had never worked before that. She raised me by herself in a society that was constantly judgmental of single moms and a single child. I was a pretty rebellious child in India who grew up to be a pop singer so I’ll leave it that. She fought a lot of battles and continues to to this day, but she does it with a lot of grace and through all of it, she’s extremely supportive and stands by me as I pursue my ambitions”.