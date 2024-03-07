RadioandMusic
News |  07 Mar 2024

Wynk celebrates International Women's Day, curates special playlists with songs of women artists

MUMBAI: In yet another initiative to spotlight women artists and celebrate women power, Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music-streaming app by downloads and daily active users, has curated special playlists to promote all women artists. Available in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, amongst other languages, the celebrated artists include Lata Mangeshkar to Shreya Ghoshal, to Nooran Sisters, to the numerous Wynk Music artists like Himani Kapoor, Nikhita Gandhi, Raveena Paul, Reena Gilbert, Bawri Basanti, amongst others who have given sensational hits in the year.

Wynk celebrates all women artists round the year and has specially curated playlists across genres that are dedicated to women artists throughout the year, and these include Women in Indie, Women in Hip Hop, Women in RnB, Women in Pop, Women of K Pop and Women of EDM.

Initiatives such as these especially help independent artists as the playlists help drive greater discoverability and music streams for these artists enabling them with a wider reach and music distribution. Recently, Wynk also offers five of its independent women artists an unique opportunity to showcase their talent at Hornbill Music Festival – India’s biggest music festival which brings together the best of the music industry. These women artists from Wynk’s featured prominently in the event’s line up and grooved audiences to the best of their songs.

Wynk Music enables its artists with multiple such platforms from time to time and these also include collaborations with other music labels, background score of Web series, OTT, live events et. al. amongst others, with an aim to help them build thriving music careers.

Some of the playlists with songs of women artists on Wynk include:

https://open.wynk.in/LataMangeshkarHits

https://open.wynk.in/ShreyaGhoshalHits

https://open.wynk.in/WomenInIndie

Wynk International Women’s Day Songs women artists
