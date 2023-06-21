RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2023 17:09 |  By RnMTeam

Five extraordinary songs to plug into, this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Just in case you need to refresh your playlist as you celebrate World Music Day, we pick for you some songs that represent the best of the contemporary music scene in India.

90's ke Ladke- SlowCheeta Ft D'Evil

Actor, lyricist, and rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka, SlowCheeta, has just dropped his latest rap single '90's ke Ladke,' featuring the immensely versatile rapper D'Evil (Dhaval Parab). The fun collaboration is produced by Ink Heart and crackles with the boundless energy that SlowCheeta and D'Evil are known for. Their sarcastic bars recall their journey as 90's boys who have come through many challenges to succeed.  Be it   'Wannabe Rapper' or  '90's ke Ladke,' SlowCheeta has always used the raw material of personal experiences to pen his punchlines. However he continues to prove his versatility with this song which may not have gut-wrenching lyrics but  captures the essence of old-school life and D'Evil's powerful take is the cherry on top. This has to be one of the finest  collaborations of Hip-Hop Rap and  plays on the themes of growing up and owning your truth through  hard-hitting verses by the artists. Add this to your playlist if you're a 90's girl/guy (or not) and want to cherish the good old days. It's available on Youtube and all streaming platforms.

 Mujhe Tere Naam Se- The Yellow Diary

This song is as unique as the Indie Alt-Rock Band of five boys who quit their jobs to immerse themselves in music and are referred to by fans as the Indian Linkin Park. Be it their rendition of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tere Jeya Hor Disda', or the  wistful ode to lost love 'Marz' or 'Kashmir' or 'Roz  Roz', Yellow Diary's distinct introspective sound has notched  millions of views and countless fans.  Released two years after their smash 'Roz Roz,' which also has a rap version featuring SlowCheeta, their recent song called 'Mujhe Tere Naam Se,' is immensely ear-pleasing. Thematically, the song shares a touching story through its gorgeously animated video on Youtube about a young boy chasing his dreams. If you like meaningful and tuneful music,    this song is definitely for you and may inspire you to find the light to follow your dreams too. Listen to it on Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube.

Kya Tum Naaraz Ho- Tanmaya Bhatnagar

This  underrated song  was released three years back  by Delhi-based self-taught singer/songwriter  Tanmaya Bhatnagar and remains one of the rawest songs in the indie landscape. Every word  sung in Tanmaya's whisper soft voice and accompanied by unfiltered instrumentation   has the ability to stir your senses and tug at your heart. If this song leaves you wanting more of her magical music,  her songs like 'Kahaani', 'Kyu Hota Hai', and 'Sapne' will keep you hooked to her silky smooth signature sound. She began to rely on music for emotional support when her mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia  and today it is her voice that soothes millions.  You can find her music  on Spotify, Apple Music, Jio Saavn, or Youtube.  

Yeh Pal- Prateek Kuhad

In 2019, when President Obama named Prateek Kuhad's  'Cold Mess' in his list of songs the year, the world suddenly took notice of the Jaipur born musician who had grown up listening to 'Savage Garden' , The Beautiful South',  'Backstreet Boys', 'Boyzone' , 'Pink Floyd' and 'Nirvana.' Since then he has not only demolished the notion that independent artists who sing in English cannot make it big in India but has also headlined  sold out concerts abroad.  'Yeh Pal’ is just one of those songs you can listen to on a loop because of its soft instrumentation, deep lyrics, and evocative vocals. Kuhad has indeed come a long way from the time he was  working as an Economic Consultant  in New York.  Catch his music on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Mishri- Anuv Jain

Nostalgic, melancholy and addictive, like every Anuv Jain’s song has been, 'Mishri ' takes you into the depths of heartbreak and longing. The singer, songwriter and composer has already made a name for himself in the music industry with his acoustic sound, soft bass voice , simple instrumentation and  moving lyrics.  His songs are set to simple  guitar chords or  ukulele notes  with any percussion and 'Mishri' is a perfect example of that. Drawing inspiration from his own personal tragedy and the loss of his father when he was 17, Anuv writes from the heart and never fails to evoke an emotional response from his listeners.   'Mishri' is a bitter sweet tribute to his past.  Funfact- this song was written as a word bank for his other song ‘Riha’ but the audience loved it so much that he had to record it and release it. Find it on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, and more.

Tags
Aniuv Jain Prateek Kuhad Tanmaya Bhatnagar music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Jun 2023

Shakti announces ‘THIS MOMENT’ the first new studio album in 45+ years

MUMBAI: A boundary-Shattering Global Fusion Ensemble Co-Founded by John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain with vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh on percussion, and Violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Shakti

read more
 | 21 Jun 2023

FinMapp Conducts Workshop to Empower Financial Wellness among Corporate Employees

MUMBAI: FinMapp, India's leading financial health guide, has successfully hosted its first "Financial Wellness Program for corporate employees" workshop.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2023

Roisin Murphy Drops New Single "Fader"; Forthcoming Album 'Hit Parade' Out 8 Sep

MUMBAI: The inimitable and boundary pushing Róisín Murphy returns with a brand new single, “Fader”, the third puzzle piece to be taken from her highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Hit Parade’, produced in collaboration with electronic music auteur DJ Koze.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2023

Wellness Festival Singapore 2023 returns with exciting programs, exclusive experiences

MUMBAI: Travellers seeking to be healthier in mind, body and soul and embark on a more fulfilling and well-adjusted lifestyle journey can participate at the Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) 2023.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2023

Israeli Prog NEOLIA Shares The Riffs w/ New Playthrough "Rise And Fall" Off S/T Debut

MUMBAI: Israel’s Neolia unleashed their debut self-titled album this past May. The album is an experimental, progressive slab of metal that fans have been flocking to local shows for.

read more

RnM Biz

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine return with instant club classic Paradise

MUMBAI: Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine return with new single Paradise, reuniting one of modern pop music’s most innovative and...read more

2
Israeli Prog NEOLIA Shares The Riffs w/ New Playthrough "Rise And Fall" Off S/T Debut

MUMBAI: Israel’s Neolia unleashed their debut self-titled album this past May. The album is an experimental, progressive slab of metal that fans...read more

3
Roisin Murphy Drops New Single "Fader"; Forthcoming Album 'Hit Parade' Out 8 Sep

MUMBAI: The inimitable and boundary pushing Róisín Murphy returns with a brand new single, “Fader”, the third puzzle piece to be taken from her...read more

4
FinMapp Conducts Workshop to Empower Financial Wellness among Corporate Employees

MUMBAI: FinMapp, India's leading financial health guide, has successfully hosted its first "Financial Wellness Program for corporate employees"...read more

5
Shakti announces ‘THIS MOMENT’ the first new studio album in 45+ years

MUMBAI: A boundary-Shattering Global Fusion Ensemble Co-Founded by John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain with vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games