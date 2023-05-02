Experience the fusion of Electronic and Hindustani classical music with “Vaari Vaari” by Sahana Naresh and Nirmit Shah

MUMBAI: "Vaari Vaari" a new fusion track by the emerging Hindustani classical singer-songwriter Sahana Naresh and her brilliant producer pal Nirmit Shah is all set to release on 27th April 2023. The track combines Hindustani and electronic music, which looks to be a distinctive and intriguing addition to the musical landscape.

Inspired by the traditional classical Bandish in Raag Yaman, “the song is an ode to celebrate the pinning emotion of undying love.” says Sahana. The song has various traditional elements, such as Taans, Gamaks, and GDMN Sargam, overlaying the artist's richly textured voice in a beautiful way and emphasizing Nirmit’s tight production.

With her diverse range of musical influences from Hindustani to America, Sahana was confident enough to make the listeners experience her versatility across genres and break the myth of a singer restricted to specific genres. Her friend Nirmit was the ideal collaborator for this, which led to creating the sound from scratch and presenting a unique, fresh sound to people.

On April 28, “Vaari Vaari” will also get an official video that will add “character to the sound." Sahana’s debut album “Shore Out of Reach” was one of the best examples of “adding a character to a sound,” which beautifully translated the artist’s love for the ocean’s mysteries and deep metaphors they elicit.

The listeners can expect a similar rollercoaster of emotions through this song, to the point where we are all hoping to watch the artists perform the song live for us and treat us to a memorable experience. The song will be live on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Gaana, etc.