Sabrina Carpenter returns with new single and video 'Fast Times'

MUMBAI: Maintaining incredible momentum, Sabrina Carpenter unveils a brand new single and video entitled “Fast Times” via Island Records today.
Click HERE to listen
Click HERE to watch
The track, written by Sabrina, John Ryan, Julia Michaels and J.P. Saxe, shows yet another side of the platinum-certified singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and producer. Shimmering piano wraps around a slick bass line as her smoky vocals resound. The tune features Sabrina playing pencils for percussion on the bridge.
About the song, she stated, “I’m in my early twenties, and it sometimes feels like you have to pick up, digest, process your emotions and move on before you even realize what happened. Reminds me of the times in life where we act on impulse knowing we risk the consequences of what that might bring but it’s worth it for the ride of what could be.”
Last month, she made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She recently appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music. Watch it HERE.
She closed out 2021 with the single “Skinny Dipping.” Right out of the gate, it earned widespread tastemaker praise. Billboard described it as a “impressive vocal take from Carpenter” and said it’s “a natural fit for her as a singer and storyteller, as she lays down track for an adult music career.”
“Skinny Dipping” followed the runaway success of “Skin.” The latter has gathered over 123 million Spotify streams and 26 million YouTube views on the music video to date. Upon arrival, it overtook the internet, trending at #1 on Twitter worldwide. It also marked her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. Billboard hailed it as “hitting that sweet spot between raw writing and grandiose production, resulting in an enthralling listen.” Meanwhile, Thomas Bleach applauded it as “an immediately addictive track that will simultaneously get stuck in your head, and have you thinking ‘damn, girl!’.”
Everything sets the stage for Sabrina’s full-length debut for Island Records—coming soon.
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Esteemed hip-hop artist Vince Staples today debuted his new single “Magic.” The Mustard-produced track is the first single off his highly...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Aniket Chindak can’t stop talking about his new song ‘Jalayee Dheeme’, which was released on February 17. The budding singer calls it...read more
MUMBAI: It’s a big week for rising global artist, Shenseea. On the heels of her debut album release, the young artist and songwriter has shared a new...read more
MUMBAI: A song for those who are nursing a broken heart. Singer- Ashok Masti; Rap & Music- DJ Sheizwood; Artist- Nikhil, Mandeep, Priya; Lyrics-...read more
MUMBAI: In France, and around the world, Valentin Brunel AKA Kungs has become the new face of French Electronic Music due to his world-renowned hit...read more