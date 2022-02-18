For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Feb 2022 17:33

Sabrina Carpenter returns with new single and video 'Fast Times'

MUMBAI: Maintaining incredible momentum, Sabrina Carpenter unveils a brand new single and video entitled “Fast Times” via Island Records today.

Click HERE to listen

Click HERE to watch  

The track, written by Sabrina, John Ryan, Julia Michaels and J.P. Saxe, shows yet another side of the platinum-certified singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and producer. Shimmering piano wraps around a slick bass line as her smoky vocals resound. The tune features Sabrina playing pencils for percussion on the bridge.

About the song, she stated, “I’m in my early twenties, and it sometimes feels like you have to pick up, digest, process your emotions and move on before you even realize what happened. Reminds me of the times in life where we act on impulse knowing we risk the consequences of what that might bring but it’s worth it for the ride of what could be.”

Last month, she made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She recently appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music. Watch it HERE.

She closed out 2021 with the single “Skinny Dipping.” Right out of the gate, it earned widespread tastemaker praise. Billboard described it as a “impressive vocal take from Carpenter” and said it’s “a natural fit for her as a singer and storyteller, as she lays down track for an adult music career.”

“Skinny Dipping” followed the runaway success of “Skin.” The latter has gathered over 123 million Spotify streams and 26 million YouTube views on the music video to date. Upon arrival, it overtook the internet, trending at #1 on Twitter worldwide. It also marked her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. Billboard hailed it as “hitting that sweet spot between raw writing and grandiose production, resulting in an enthralling listen.” Meanwhile, Thomas Bleach applauded it as “an immediately addictive track that will simultaneously get stuck in your head, and have you thinking ‘damn, girl!’.”
 
Everything sets the stage for Sabrina’s full-length debut for Island Records—coming soon.

Sabrina Carpenter Fast Times music
