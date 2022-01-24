For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jan 2022

Patriotic song "Tiranga" honor of the soldiers of the country

MUMBAI: Filled with the spirit of patriotism and in the praise of Tiranga - Aan, Baan and Shaan of our country, Ayush Gupta of Madhya Pradesh has composed his first song 'Tiranga' which is written, sung and composed by Bhopal artist Abuzar Khan. Maninderjit Singh Bitta(Chairman, All India Anti Terrorist Front)has played a special role in this song, who has given a new color of patriotism to it by making his presence in the video.

This song will be released before the 72nd Republic Day of India, the teaser of which has also been broadcast on social media. Even before its release, the teaser of the song is becoming very popular among the youth.

Ayush Gupta from Jabalpur, who is the producer of the song as well as the world's youngest Reiki healer, tarot card reader and numerologist, says, “This song is my first experiment with creating a song as a producer. I have done for my country. Composed in association with Times Music, I am sure that this song will inculcate respect for the tricolor of our country in the minds of all the listeners. This song is my attempt to reach the people so that I can give a good message to the people and inculcate the feeling of patriotism in them.

Ayush further explained that the song is featuring well-known faces of TV and Bollywood from almost all the cities of India, giving the song a "Tiranga" feel decorated with stars as well as a positive addition to the song with the presence of Mr. Maninderjit Singh. I want to give special thanks to all the artists, my team, Goa Police, Krunal Shah and Viraj Mishra for the Tiranga.

The song will be released on social media and through other mediums on January 24, two days before Republic Day. Many artists and celebrities have participated in this song including Divyansh Dwivedi (Mirzapur), Sana Sultan Khan, Karan Khandelwal, Shruti Prakash, Unika Ray, Shikha Sharma(Indore, International Rangoli Artist) Shubhi Jain(Indore Trafic Warden) , Arvika Gupta etc. Along with praising the tricolor in the song, the soldiers of the army who are protecting the country on the borders of India are also grateful. The hair-raising melody throughout the song has the power to enthrall the listeners. The song has been shot in the locations of Mumbai, Goa and Indore only.

