Chingari’s biggest New Year gift worth 2 crore Cash Rewards to boost Creator economy in India

MUMBAI: Chingari App announces its latest contest CHINGARI STAR, where creators and users can participate and stand a chance to walk away with cash worth crores. 1st Winner to take home 1 CRORE Cash.

India, 6th January 2022: India’s #1 short-video app Chingari, today announced the launch of its exciting contest ‘Chingari Star’. The contest launched by the app will be open for creators and users to participate across India from 1st -28th February 2022. The contest aims at identifying the upcoming talent in India and promote them on the platform as the Chingari Star of the year. Along with the title, Chingari creators and users also stand a chance to win cash rewards up to INR 2 Cr. Along with the title, the Chingari Star alone will take home a whopping cash reward of INR 1 Crore.

With the growing availability and affordability of internet in India, the growth in content usage has also increased exponentially in the last 2 years. With this there has also been a boost in the demand for new and fresh content. This demand generates great opportunities for the creator’s community in India. Content creators today are artists, storytellers, subject matter experts who are generating high quality content for short video platforms. Short videos have become the most engaging format for creators and viewers. Focusing on this dynamic shift in the consumption behavior and demand for fresh and unique content, Chingari has announced the Chingari Star contest.

With this contest, the app creators are aiming at identifying the upcoming talents from the remotest corners of India and giving them a platform to promote themselves, their unique skills and reach out to a larger audience across the nation. The contest is open for both already existing and new/ potential creators and users of the app. Users have to simply follow the below-mentioned steps and they can stand a chance to win handsome cash rewards and become the ultimate Chingari Star:

Step 1: Complete your profile on Chingari

Step 2: Upload 5 videos on the app

Step 3: Apply to become a Chingari Star

The winners will be selected on the basis of votes garnered by each creator for their content. The results will be announced in March 2022.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App expressed, “Chingari’s upward growth journey has been massively supported by our creator’s community and our viewers. Through this contest we are trying to motivate our existing creators to bring in their A game with fresh and brand new content, as well as inviting new creators to come and explore our platform. India is known for its great cultural diversity and is the biggest pool of creative talent, and our focus as a short-video app is to give the right platform to this talent and showcase their creativity and cultural diversity. We want creators in India to achieve the greatest fame that they have dreamt of through our platform.”

“We are looking forward to a great response and enthusiasm from the creator’s community for this contest. The invitation to generate high quality, fresh content is open to all. It could be an actor uploading his spectacular monologues from Latur, an upcoming poet from Bhilai, a cook uploading amazing recipe videos from Mewar or a classical Kathak dancer from Odhisa. Obtaining the Chingari Star title will bring many more opportunities for the winner. The monetary rewards will help us in gaining more traction from the creators and viewers as well as motivate them further in participating in the contest”, remarked Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App.

The Chingari Star contest will go live on 1st Feb up to 28th Feb 2022. Contest winners will be announced in March, following which the winners will be invited to Mumbai for a grand victory celebration. Every Chingari user will get 5 votes each day to vote for their favorite creators. 1000s of users who are actively voting, spending time watching videos on the app stand a chance to win attractive prize money.

For more details, users can visit https://star.chingari.io/

**Reward Structure: Winners will be selected on the basis of votes (details below)

·5000 lucky users will be awarded Rs.500 each if they watch videos for 1 hour daily on the app during contest duration.

·1000 users will be getting the reward at the end of each week till week 3

·Remaining 2000 users will be rewarded at the end of contest

India's Fastest-Growing Short Video App

https://chingari.onelink.me/wYNT/ece1ab0