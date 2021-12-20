Megan Thee Stallion signs up with Netflix to produce TV series, other content

MUMBAI: Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix have agreed upon an exclusive first-look deal, the streamer announced on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, according to 'Variety', the musician will create and executive produce content, including television series and other projects, for Netflix.
The American rapper, described as "a multi-talented creative force" by Netflix in a statement, has won three Grammys and nine BET awards. She has landed two global Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with 'Savage (Remix)' featuring Beyonce and 'WAP' with Cardi B. Her debut album 'Good News' has gone gold since its release in 2020, according to 'Variety'.
More recently, her collaboration with K-pop supernova BTS on a remix of 'Butter' has been a huge success. Earlier this month, the rapper performed the number with the boy band at the group's concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Megan also earned a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University on December 11.
"I've always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I'm thrilled about this partnership with Netflix," Megan said in a statement. "Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can't wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch."
(Source: IANS)
