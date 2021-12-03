After delivering the hit songs of Kabir Singh, Sachet Tandon reunites with Shahid Kapoor for the film Jersey!

MUMBAI: Scroll through the top romantic numbers on your playlist and the one common factor is the sensational talent, Sachet Tandon. Sachet who has delivered back to back chartbusters and reined at the top of all music charts with his compositions and songs is back again with the newly released song Mehram from Shahid Kapoor's film, Jersey.
The ace singer and music composer has hit the ball out of the park this time with his soul stirring voice crooning to the heart touching lyrics of the song. In the emotional song, Sachet takes you through the very heart of the film, Jersey and his intense voice will leave you with goosebumps.
"Mehram is a song very close to my heart. A lot of hard work went into the composition of the emotional track since I knew that this song was going to be the heart of the film, a comforting yet inspirational song. This is the second time I am collaborating with Shahid and I personally feel like we are a team that will go down history! For all my fans out there, this is only the beginning and the other songs that Parampara and myself have composed for the film's album will definitely blow you away!" says Sachet on the newly released track.
Goosebumps and shivers down your spine, that is what Sachet Tandon's Mehram promises all music lovers from across the globe and this one definitely is another feather on his hat!
Watch the singing sensation's song from Shahid Kapoor Jersey here :
