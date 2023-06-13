Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi Wale Haath', have released their new track titled 'Deewani'. The song boasts of soulfulness, rhythm and tranquil melody.
Most recently, the pair have sung the track 'Ram Siya Ram' for Om Raut's epic drama 'Adipurush'. Penned by Kumaar, the single features a very sublime and amazing sound design.
Speaking about the song, Sachet-Parampara said in a statement, "'Deewani' draws inspiration from our numerous journeys and, of course, our unwavering love for music. We are sure the fans are going to love it. We sincerely hope that audiences find joy in this musical masterpiece".
An electro-pop song with a lot of inspiration from the many modern romantic tracks of Bollywood, 'Deewani' has a simple song structure but features a captivating melody, complete with romantic ambience. The singing is not just mellifluous, but also shows a lot of heart with the pair having an excellent chemistry and complementing each other's unique vocal style.
The song is further complemented by its well directed music video by Adil Shaikh, which shows the massive and beautiful landscapes of Dubai and some very good choreography.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is available to stream on T-Series YouTube channel.
(SOURCE:IANS)
