News |  19 Nov 2021 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

French band Whisper release new single "Fly" and EP details

MUMBAI: Whisper is a band that mixes indie folk with the intensity of heavy rock riffs. Their compositions brought them to discover the expression of our modern society, playing together an alternative rock with atmospheric variations. The group's cohesive strength is its different musical origins.

The French band formed by musicians Brice Bach (composer, singer and guitarist), Vianney Carbuccia (bass, arrangements, sound engineer), Julien Nicolas (drums, arrangements), has just finished the structures of 5 songs.
Brice started recording some songs at home, then with the (Polydor) producers, at the same time he decided to form a band to record and play live. Thus, the band WHISPER was born.

The trio's first song and music video "Fly" was released on November 15, 2021 on all streaming platforms. Its next release is already scheduled for December 21st and is called "Call My Name". Whisper's first EP, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, also incorporates some French flair influences into its indie rock (folk) atmosphere.

Fly: https://open.spotify.com/album/02nDlK9LlNwLAz0gztrhiJ

Tags
Whisper Fly music
