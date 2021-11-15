'Very happy that young generation is taking interest in devotional music' says Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal about her new bhajan with NSRA Madhav Digital Records

MUMBAI: This year on Ganesh Chaturthi, NSRA Madhav Digital Records had launched their first song ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya Bhajan’ and since it's release it has been garnering immense love from listeners. The bhajan has been sung by legendary singer and bhajan queen Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal and singer Rajesh K. Sachde and composed as well as written by the youngest bhajan lyricist, Nimit R. Sachde. It is a project by Sheetal R. Sachde under the banner of NSRA Madhav Digital Records. The bhajan released on 9th September on NSRA Madhav Digital Record's YouTube channel. It is a perfect combination of immensely meaningful lyrics and traditional beats which is taking all the listeners on a roll.

Speaking about the bhajan, Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal says, “I am happy that young generation is taking interest in devotional music and bringing it to the audience in a very beautiful manner. I am sure people will love this bhajan and give best wishes to this bhajan and Nimit.”

“It was an honor for me to sing with such a legendary singer Anuradha ji, her voice has bought life to this bhajan. I had great fun while recording it and I am happy people are also having fun while listening this bhajan.”, said singer Rajesh K. Sachde.

While talking about the bhajans success, Nimit R. Sachde says, "I would mainly like to thank Anuradha didi for having faith in me. Special thanks to my parents and Rachana A. Ghai who like like a mom to me and Sayonee A. Ghai for their constant support and love."

The bhajan is present across all the leading platforms like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Jio Saavan, Prime Music as well as on Instagram and Facebook Music.