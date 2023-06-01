'The most important factor for any song is people singing it together' says Filmfare award winner Kavita Seth while blessing the bhajan with NSRA Madhav Digital Records

MUMBAI: In September 2022, NSRA Madhav Digital Records unveiled a unique and special offering, the 'Krishna Bhakt Samvaad,' in the form of a bhajan featuring the two-time Filmfare Award winner, Kavita Seth. Since its release, this melodious composition has received abundance of love and appreciation from listeners. The bhajan seamlessly combines profoundly meaningful lyrics and traditional beats with a unique touch, captivating all who tune in. It can be enjoyed on various leading music platforms as well as NSRA Madhav Digital Records' official YouTube channel.
Expressing her thoughts on the bhajan, Kavita Seth shares, "This bhajan is beautifully composed and written. With our collective blessings and the blessings of Kanhaji, I wish this bhajan all the best and hope it receives an abundance of love and appreciation."
Co-singer Nimit R. Sachde expresses his gratitude, saying, "It was an incredible honor to collaborate on this bhajan with one of the industry's biggest names. I am overjoyed that Kavita ji agreed to lend her enchanting voice to this bhajan alongside me. I hope her blessings will always accompany this channel. I am also grateful to my parents for their unwavering support."
NSRA Madhav Digital Records presents this bhajan, produced by Rajesh K. Sachde and Sheetal R. Sachde, with lyrics and composition by Nimit R. Sachde. Notably, NSRA Madhav Digital Records has previously produced bhajans featuring Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal. Stay tuned for their upcoming bhajan, featuring the esteemed artist Kavita Paudwal, who is widely recognized in the industry
