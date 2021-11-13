Raftaar, Rashmeet to appear in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Raftaar and singer Rashmeet Kaur will be seen making a special appearance in the Karva Chauth-centric episode of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.
The serial has seen Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) tying the knot. Along with them, their siblings Akshay (Pranav Misshra) and Shivina (Sneha Namanandi) have also gotten married.
To celebrate their first Karva Chauth, Raftaar and Rashmeet will perform their latest track 'Ghana Kasoota'.
Talking about the song, how it is related to the upcoming episode of the show, Raftaar said: "The song 'Ghana Kasoota' fits in beautifully with the show's narrative. This is the first time I have integrated my non-film music in a television series and I am mighty excited. Just like the song, which is all about living life to its fullest, being grateful for being alive and regaling in the feeling of being awesome, my on-air appearance leverages those feelings during that particular scene."
He added: "I am extremely happy to align forces along with my 'Kalamkaar' associate Rashmeet Kaur on a show that is quite contemporary and has won the hearts of many. I am happy that my song resonates with the viewers of the show and has been received well." Kalamkaar Music is the music label launched by Raftaar, which is the stage name of Dilin Nair.
'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more
MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more
MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of...read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music television network 9X Media, is all set to welcome you to the delicious candy land of ‘Loppipops’ where learning and...read more
11th November 2021 - One of the most respected names from the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar gave his fans a treat by dropping...read more
MUMBAI: The successful Jodi of composer-singer Pritam and Shilpa Rao is back together for a wedding dance number from the upcoming movie 'Tadap'...read more
MUMBAI: 20 years after ‘Tanha Dil’ became a cult song, Shaan’s ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ seems to be going in the same direction. While the two tracks...read more