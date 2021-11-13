For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Nov 2021 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar, Rashmeet to appear in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Raftaar and singer Rashmeet Kaur will be seen making a special appearance in the Karva Chauth-centric episode of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.

The serial has seen Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) tying the knot. Along with them, their siblings Akshay (Pranav Misshra) and Shivina (Sneha Namanandi) have also gotten married.

To celebrate their first Karva Chauth, Raftaar and Rashmeet will perform their latest track 'Ghana Kasoota'.

Talking about the song, how it is related to the upcoming episode of the show, Raftaar said: "The song 'Ghana Kasoota' fits in beautifully with the show's narrative. This is the first time I have integrated my non-film music in a television series and I am mighty excited. Just like the song, which is all about living life to its fullest, being grateful for being alive and regaling in the feeling of being awesome, my on-air appearance leverages those feelings during that particular scene."

He added: "I am extremely happy to align forces along with my 'Kalamkaar' associate Rashmeet Kaur on a show that is quite contemporary and has won the hearts of many. I am happy that my song resonates with the viewers of the show and has been received well." Kalamkaar Music is the music label launched by Raftaar, which is the stage name of Dilin Nair.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
rapper Raftaar Singer Rashmeet Kaur Karva Chauth-centric Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Related news
News | 13 Nov 2021

Grammy nomination for Kashmiri singer-musician Qaisar Nizami

MUMBAI: Noted Kashmiri singer and musician Qaisar Nizami has been nominated for the prestigious Grammy award for his collaborative song 'Nazninay' (O Beauty), which forms a part of US-based music composer and santoor player Ehsaan Matoori's multinational 'The Voice and Bridges

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Britney Spears speaks out after conservatorship termination

MUMBAI: Following the most pivotal court date in her conservatorship saga, which officially ended 13 years of restrictions and monitoring, pop star Britney Spears is speaking out and rejoicing.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum was a fairytale

MUMBAI: It's a wedding celebration most brides could only dream of. On Nov. 11, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum during a star-studded ceremony in a private estate in Bel Air, Calif.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ is finally out

MUMBAI: Red (Taylor's Version) is finally here, and I think Taylor Swift said it best (OK, sang it best) with the words, "There we are again in the middle of the night, we're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light."

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Shaan's 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' strikes a chord with audiences

MUMBAI: 20 years after ‘Tanha Dil’ became a cult song, Shaan’s ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ seems to be going in the same direction. While the two tracks are different from one another, the magic the previous one created is similar to the current one.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

top# 5 articles

1
Switch out WFH for PFH with record making global chart-topper Vineet’s latest single for the party season

MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of...read more

2
9X Media launches ‘Loppipops’ a kids learning YouTube Channel presented by super-loved duo Bade & Chote!

MUMBAI: India’s largest music television network 9X Media, is all set to welcome you to the delicious candy land of ‘Loppipops’ where learning and...read more

3
Rapper Raftaar And Sensational Diva Surbhi Jyoti Inaugurate The Party Season with a Dance Banger ‘Ghana Kasoota’

11th November 2021 - One of the most respected names from the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar gave his fans a treat by dropping...read more

4
Grammy nominee, singer Shilpa Rao and music director Pritam reunite for a new festive dance number from Tadap movie

MUMBAI: The successful Jodi of composer-singer Pritam and Shilpa Rao is back together for a wedding dance number from the upcoming movie 'Tadap'...read more

5
Shaan's 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' strikes a chord with audiences

MUMBAI: 20 years after ‘Tanha Dil’ became a cult song, Shaan’s ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ seems to be going in the same direction. While the two tracks...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games