Iconic singer Alka Yagni, AMC Aman ‘JAANE KYA LAAGE’ official music video is finally out now

MUMBAI: Iconic Bollywood playback Singer Alka Yagnik, who has sung more than 2000 songs with maximum chartbusters in her long career span in 16 languages is encouraging new generation music aspirants trying to make a mark in the Music Industry, she has collaborated with a young and talented singer and composer AMC Aman for his new single ‘Jaane Kya Laage’, The song official Music video is out today on the Music AMC Aman YouTube channel and is surely a treat to the ears for the listeners.
The duet took to YouTube channel, “Jaane Kya Laage – our first new song collaborating with each other. As this is a very sweet song, the song lyrics go as ‘Jaane kya laage re, dil leke bhaage re’” leaving the music lovers and the audiences in total awe and excited to give their ears to the song.
AMC Aman has composed and sung many music singles melodies, proven to be soothing to music listeners and lovers. His bag of music contains 12 songs and adding one more to the list launched today itself 'Jaane Kya Laage' featuring none other than Legendary Singer Alka Yagnik.
"Alka ji is ‘ a dream to work with’ personalities of Bollywood Music industry and it’s a blessing working with her. I'm super excited and feel fortunate for the opportunity to sing with Alka ji for the first time", expressed Singer AMC Aman
‘Jaane Kya Laage’ is sung by Alka Yagnik and AMC Aman, the music is also composed by AMC Aman and the lyrics are beautifully penned by Arafat Mehmood, produced under the banner of Music AMC AMAN YouTube channel.
Bollywood has definitely got a new voice as AMC AMAN to cherish.
