Catch Khosla Raghu live in Mumbai: A night of melodies and beats at Antisocial!

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo Khosla Raghu is rapidly making waves in the music scene, captivating the hearts of over 500,000 monthly listeners worldwide. With their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, alongside their chart-topping tracks like "Barse More Naina" and "Dooriyan" have garnered millions of streams. Khosla Raghu's music is celebrated for its impactful, emotionally charged style that resonates deeply with listeners, establishing it as one of the most promising acts in the contemporary music landscape.
Khosla Raghu is set to make their much-anticipated Mumbai debut on September 5th at Antisocial Lower Parel. The performance kicks off at 9 PM, so be sure to arrive early and catch the full show. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their dynamic performance live. Tickets for the event are now live on Skillbox!
Their recent release, "Nazaare," marks a significant milestone in their artistic journey. This track represents a bold step forward, inviting listeners on a captivating adventure filled with exploration and connection. It not only showcases their growth as artists but also underscores their dedication to crafting music that speaks to the soul.
