News |  03 Dec 2024 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam and Bela Shende create magic with the soulful track Rutu Premveda from the upcoming Marathi film 'Rukhwat'

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam is back to mesmerize fans with his timeless voice in the newly released song Rutu Premveda from the eagerly awaited Marathi film Rukhwat. Paired with the equally soulful Bela Shende, the song promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

Sonu Nigam, hailed as one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, brings his signature depth and emotion to this melodious track, making it a standout piece in the Marathi music industry. His collaboration with Bela Shende is a rare treat, offering a duet that beautifully captures the essence of love, longing, and the changing seasons.

Composed by Gaurav Chati and written by Vikrant Hirnaik, Rutu Premveda combines heartfelt lyrics with an enchanting melody, perfectly complemented by Sonu Nigam's rich vocals. The song not only showcases his versatility but also serves as a reminder of why he remains a beloved figure in Indian music.

Presented by Sushilkumar Agrawal and Ultra Entertainment Group, and produced by Rabri Production, Rukhwat explores the cultural charm of Maharashtra’s Rukhwat wedding tradition. The film’s poster, unveiled on November 15, 2024, has already captured widespread attention, building anticipation for the movie’s release.

Brinda Agrawal, a visionary producer with a passion for storytelling, has ensured that Ultra Media & Entertainment Group continues to lead the way in delivering exceptional content for Marathi audiences. Over the years, Ultra has championed Marathi cinema, creating and curating stories that resonate deeply with viewers across generations. With projects like Rukhwat, which blends cultural heritage with captivating storytelling, Ultra continues to set benchmarks in the industry. The group’s ability to bridge tradition and modernity ensures that its content remains relevant, relatable, and revered by diverse audiences.

Filmmaker Vikram Pradhan’s direction promises a unique cinematic experience, blending cultural heritage with suspense. Rutu Premveda, led by Sonu Nigam’s magnetic voice, sets the perfect tone for the movie, offering a glimpse of the emotional depth and musical brilliance viewers can expect.

With Rutu Premveda, Sonu Nigam once again proves his unmatched ability to breathe life into songs, making it a must-listen track for all music enthusiasts. As anticipation for Rukhwat grows, this song is already winning hearts and establishing itself as a timeless addition to Marathi cinema.

