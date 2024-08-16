HUSH transfixes with glitchy alternative-electro anthem ' God Bless'

MUMBAI: Continuing to break down sonic and stylistic walls, genre-smashing HUSH serves up an ethereal and entrancing new single and music video entitled “God Bless,” out now via Strange Music. Listen HUSH - God Bless (ingrv.es). Watch https://youtu.be/4mti2hEjIH0.
He stretches his sound once again. Glitchy beat-craft underscores his evocative vocal delivery as the verses barely crack a whisper. The pace picks up, accelerated by hyperpop synths, and the chorus twinges anxiously with the chant, “In the place God left you.”
Meanwhile, the accompanying music video matches this interdimensional fluidity. Like a marionette, cables connect from the ceiling to HUSH. Bathed in vibrant colors, he delivers an emotionally charged performance befitting the single.
Regarding the song, HUSH shared, “I wrote this song living in the house that I lost my father in, where I watched MS take over his body and eventually take his life. I couldn’t listen to it for almost 2 years after I wrote it, but over the last 6 months certain parts of me started to heal and I decided it was time to put it out”
“God Bless” follows the release of the chaotically catchy “Desire.” Earlier this summer, he unveiled the hard-hitting and hypnotic “Gravity (Cult Trauma),” followed by the sonic rush of “CHOKE” and his first release of 2024, “Calling On Angels.” Right out of the gate, the latter landed looks from New Noise Magazine, and Folk N Rock who raved, “He’s a true innovator in the world of music.” Hear his previously released tracks here.
In 2023, HUSH teamed up with Kim Dracula on Tech N9ne’s venomously catchy single “W H A T (We’re Hungry And Thirsty)” from BLISS. The track has since reeled in 1.9 million Spotify streams and garnered acclaim from outlets like Revolver and more.
He also unveiled his genre-fluid Strange Music debut LP, SKUNKWORKS. In addition to amassing over one million total streams, it received critical acclaim. R o c k 'N' L o a d praised, “In a landscape where genres often collide, HUSH is emerging as a truly unique artist, fearlessly navigating the realms of metal, punk, rap, and electronic.” The Hype Magazine proclaimed he’s "shapeshifting the sound.”
HUSH will be releasing his new album in early fall 2024.
Bringing his vision to life on stage, he will appear at Symmetry Music & Arts Festival in Libertyville, IA, on September 13-14, alongside acts like Of The Trees and Ravenscoon, among others. Get tickets at Symmetry Festival.
