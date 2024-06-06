Rohit Saraf’s 'Ishq Vishk rebound' makers release revamped classic track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi', and fans are in love with it

MUMBAI: After taking fans and audiences on a nostalgic trip with the rebooted version of ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’, the makers of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ have released yet another iconic number ‘Chot Dil Pe Lagi'.

The song, sung by Asees Kaur and Varun Jain, features Rohit Saraf along with Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal.

From the first frame, Rohit is unmissable. His charm takes away the spotlight, proving why he's hailed as the new face of the romance genre in Hindi cinema! The actor took to his social media handles to share the song and wrote, "Even heartbreaks will sound better with #ChotDilPeLagi."

The song with its soothing music is set to touch hearts and souls of Rohit's fans, and it is set to become the latest romantic track to rule the charts! The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini, while the music is composed by Rochak Kohli. The song, which is the third track from the film, has yet again amped up the excitement for the film, which is set to release on June 21.

This Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial is sure to bring back the rom-com era in Bollywood. Apart from ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound,’ Rohit has some exciting work lined up. He will reprise his beloved character ‘Rishi Singh Shekhawat’ in 'Mismatched 3' and also has Dharma Productions' ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' to his credit.