News |  05 Jun 2024 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Iconic singer Shaan collaborates with composer and lyricist Prashant Ingole for new song 'Namo Namah’

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated track released on June 4, 2024, on ADR Media Productions YouTube channel. The song is sung by Shaan, composed by Prashant Ingole, and written by Amardeep and Prashant Ingole.

'Namo Namah' is a harmonious blend of soulful melodies and evocative lyrics, showcasing the extraordinary vocal prowess of Shaan and the innovative musical composition by Prashant Ingole. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Indian music industry, bringing together two remarkable artists whose combined creativity promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

Talking about the song Shaan says:
"Namo Namah" is a powerful anthem, born from an unwavering love for our country. Its impact is profound. Authored by the talented Amardeep and Prashant Ingole, the song beautifully captures the essence of patriotism and pride. Prashant Ingole’s masterful curation stands out, showcasing his extraordinary talent and commitment. With "Namo Namah", ADR Media Production and Prashant Ingole have once again delivered a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of our nation.

Talking about the song, Prashant says: Every song is close to my heart in fact. I treat every song as my last song. But Namo is more close to my heart because it's about my country, my soil, my attachment, my connection to our nation. And Namo Namah, which has, we usually say Om Namah Shiva. So it has that feeling of lord Shiva as well in the song. So those are the two reasons why it's so close to my heart. And I'm happy that me and Amardeepji have co-written the song and I have curated the whole song, the composition, the direction. And we have had an amazing team. So it's, surreal for me. Shaan is a powerhouse we see him and been in love since Tanha Dil when he captured everybody's heart everybody's soul and since then he has been our favorite and it's been my dream to work with him.

Shaan, known for his melodious voice and a string of hit songs, has once again mesmerized his fans with his vocal excellence in 'Namo'. With a career spanning over two decades, Shaan has established himself as a versatile and beloved figure in the music world. His ability to convey deep emotions through his singing has made him a household name.

Prashant Ingole has made significant contributions to the Bollywood industry as a composer and lyricist, known for his innovative and fresh approach to music. His collaboration with Shaan in 'Namo' is a testament to his creative genius and dedication to producing quality music that resonates with listeners.

