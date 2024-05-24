RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2024 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

ROJAZ shares nostalgic new dance cut 'Cae La Noche'

MUMBAI: Hotly-tipped artist, DJ and producer ROJAZ announces new single ‘Cae La Noche’, taken from forthcoming EP La Noche due next month. ‘Cae La Noche’ lands on all platforms 24th May.

ROJAZ is an electronic artist, DJ from London and Barcelona whose unique sound fuses her Anglo-Spanish cultural mix into electronic music. Combining Spanglish lyrics with house, UKG, breakbeat and plethora of dance influences, she released her debut EP In The Morning in 2022, developed as part of her final Master's project and met with widespread praise.

ROJAZ’ distinctive sound has seen her become a fast fave with tastemakers including Sian Eleri (BBC Radio 1), Jyoty (Rinse FM) and John Kennedy (Radio X), as well as receiving support from Wiz Radio, Balamii, and BBC Intro South. Her recent track 'Cafe' gained support from Shosh at Kiss FM and Reprezent's DJ/artist Driia, and so far has seen her play several notable London venues including Peckham Audio, Colours Hoxton, and St Pancras Old Church.

The yearningly danceable Cae La Noche (‘The Night Falls’), one of ROJAZ first ever self-produced tracks, is an ode to the romantic abandon of youth through the lens of empowered womanhood. Impassioned lyrics and gorgeous airy Spanglish vox are combined with nostalgic 2010’s dance references, atmospheric textured instrumentation and a UKG rhythmic sensibility.

With a clear knack for emotive dancefloor moments, ROJAZ first foray into production on Cae La Noche is an impressive and irresistible one. Teeing us up for a summer of hot nights and fleeting romances, this is one we are gonna be hearing plenty more of over the coming months. A tantalising signifier for what is to come on her sophomore EP La Noche, due next month.

ROJAZ says :

"’Cae La Noche’ was written almost a year ago. It was one of the first tracks I self-produced for this EP where I stepped back and thought 'wow okay I think I've got something here'. At the time, I was enjoying a lot of the 2010s dance music I'd grown up listening to, remembering some of my first club nights and teenage house parties. Coming out of a period where I'd built up a lot of pressure and emotional baggage around dating and love, I wanted to write about experiencing impulsive nights and fast romances without regrets or sadness whilst bringing in some of that nostalgic dance sound that takes me back to dancefloor memories. The lyrics - which allude to a fleeting yet passionate romantic encounter - stem from a more empowered and healthy place than my previous lyrics. This time, I’m the one to happily and quickly move on when the night is done."

