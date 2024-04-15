RadioandMusic
Three Chords And The Sleuth: Murdoch Mysteries soundtrack album Is a Real Whosungit

MUMBAI: The first-ever musical episode of the CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries was a hit with just about everybody. The fans loved it. Bill Brioux of Brioux.tv called actor Thomas Craig’s big number, “Bloody Hell,” “bloody marvelous.” And on March 25, the night before the episode aired, JUNO Awards host Nelly Furtado even gave this melodic milestone, a special shout-out from the stage of Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre. The episode subsequently premiered on Alibi in the U.K. on April 4 and on Ovation in the U.S. on April 6. It will also air on Acorn in the U.S. soon.

 

Three Chords And The Sleuth Murdoch Mysteries Real Whosungit
