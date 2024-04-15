Three Chords And The Sleuth: Murdoch Mysteries soundtrack album Is a Real Whosungit

MUMBAI: The first-ever musical episode of the CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries was a hit with just about everybody. The fans loved it. Bill Brioux of Brioux.tv called actor Thomas Craig’s big number, “Bloody Hell,” “bloody marvelous.” And on March 25, the night before the episode aired, JUNO Awards host Nelly Furtado even gave this melodic milestone, a special shout-out from the stage of Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre. The episode subsequently premiered on Alibi in the U.K. on April 4 and on Ovation in the U.S. on April 6. It will also air on Acorn in the U.S. soon.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more
MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powered platforms like read more
MUMBAI: With staunch support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Kiss FM and Radio 538, Swedish brotherly duo ManyFew continue their hot streak,...read more
MUMBAI: Records is thrilled to announce the birth of LAY OF THE AUTUMN, a new band emerging from the creative vision of the talented Davide Scuteri....read more
MUMBAI: Keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) have...read more
MUMBAI: Gnarwhal, the genre-bending rock phenomenon hailing from the remote northern Canadian city of Yellowknife, continues to captivate audiences...read more
MUMBAI: The Museum for the United Nations - UN Live has launched “Sounds Right”, a new global music initiative that enables nature to generate...read more