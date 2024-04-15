OUT NOW | Lauren Mia releases "Frisson" ahead of RE:BIRTH Remixes and 'Spectral Reverie' EP

MUMBAI: Returning to the airwaves, multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia delivers her first release of 2024, “Frisson”. The sensorily stimulating composition is the first original production to make its way to listeners following the release of her late-2023 debut album RE:BIRTH.

“Frisson” is the first single off of a 2-track EP set to make its way to listeners this Spring entitled ‘Spectral Reverie’. The sensorily stimulating composition’s essence lies in the meaning of the word - eliciting aesthetic chills and psychogenic shivers by way of sound. “Frisson” continues to expertly demonstrate the versatile application of Mia’s expertly produced analog soundscapes and melodic chord progressions.

"Frisson is that sudden chill, the spark along your skin when awe or beauty strikes deep. It's the goosebumps from a note in music or a scene in a story, where for a moment, you're lifted beyond the everyday into a realm of pure feeling.” - Lauren Mia

The release of the single marks the continuation of Lauren Mia’s journey as an independent artist, liberated by the freedom to make her own creative choices with the music in which she releases. Lauren Mia’s musical catalog continues to prove expansive, seeing the multi-talented instrumentalist and producer apply her signature sound to a widening breadth of genres. 2024 has already seen Lauren tour internationally, with a multi-date tour across India, shows in Austin Texas, Montreal, and more. Lauren is preparing for the release of a 10-track compilation of remixes from her debut album RE:BIRTH, which will then be followed by more original music to accompany “Frisson” as a two-track EP called ‘Spectral Reverie’ this Spring. Featured contributors on RE:BIRTH Remixes include revered names in the space, including Alfa Romero, Clawz SG, Binaryh, Anakim, SKALA, Aalson, and more.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016 as she became an up-and-comer worth watching in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. The delivery of her late-2023 debut album was the culmination of what was already an impressive career. Preceding the release, Lauren traveled the world delivering her divine feminine energy to the stages of Tomorrowland Belgium, Steelyard London, The Brooklyn Mirage/Avant Gardner, The Concourse Project, CRSSD Day One Festival, Day of the Deadmau5 (Miami), in countless cities all over the world. She has played alongside top talent in her space including Adriatique, Mind Against, Kaskade, Fideles, AE:THER, ØOSTIL, ADANA TWINS, Franky Wah, Cristoph, Jeremy Olander, Sainte Vie, TESTPILOT for Factory93, and others.

Maintaining momentum in the wake of her debut album, her trajectory to-date exemplifies technical expertise in her craft as well as a forward-thinking, next-generation approach to production. RE:BIRTH was not only a testament to who Lauren Mia has been, it was the manifestation of her unwavering ambition and insight as to who she continues to become as she maintains her fervent momentum as an independent artist. Fans can expect to see this next chapter continue to propel Lauren further into prominence as a unique force in electronic music.