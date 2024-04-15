RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Apr 2024 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

OUT NOW | Lauren Mia releases "Frisson" ahead of RE:BIRTH Remixes and 'Spectral Reverie' EP

MUMBAI: Returning to the airwaves, multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia delivers her first release of 2024, “Frisson”. The sensorily stimulating composition is the first original production to make its way to listeners following the release of her late-2023 debut album RE:BIRTH.

“Frisson” is the first single off of a 2-track EP set to make its way to listeners this Spring entitled ‘Spectral Reverie’. The sensorily stimulating composition’s essence lies in the meaning of the word - eliciting aesthetic chills and psychogenic shivers by way of sound. “Frisson” continues to expertly demonstrate the versatile application of Mia’s expertly produced analog soundscapes and melodic chord progressions.

"Frisson is that sudden chill, the spark along your skin when awe or beauty strikes deep. It's the goosebumps from a note in music or a scene in a story, where for a moment, you're lifted beyond the everyday into a realm of pure feeling.” - Lauren Mia

The release of the single marks the continuation of Lauren Mia’s journey as an independent artist, liberated by the freedom to make her own creative choices with the music in which she releases. Lauren Mia’s musical catalog continues to prove expansive, seeing the multi-talented instrumentalist and producer apply her signature sound to a widening breadth of genres. 2024 has already seen Lauren tour internationally, with a multi-date tour across India, shows in Austin Texas, Montreal, and more. Lauren is preparing for the release of a 10-track compilation of remixes from her debut album RE:BIRTH, which will then be followed by more original music to accompany “Frisson” as a two-track EP called ‘Spectral Reverie’ this Spring. Featured contributors on RE:BIRTH Remixes include revered names in the space, including Alfa Romero, Clawz SG, Binaryh, Anakim, SKALA, Aalson, and more.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016 as she became an up-and-comer worth watching in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. The delivery of her late-2023 debut album was the culmination of what was already an impressive career. Preceding the release, Lauren traveled the world delivering her divine feminine energy to the stages of Tomorrowland Belgium, Steelyard London, The Brooklyn Mirage/Avant Gardner, The Concourse Project, CRSSD Day One Festival, Day of the Deadmau5 (Miami), in countless cities all over the world. She has played alongside top talent in her space including Adriatique, Mind Against, Kaskade, Fideles, AE:THER, ØOSTIL, ADANA TWINS, Franky Wah, Cristoph, Jeremy Olander, Sainte Vie, TESTPILOT for Factory93, and others.

Maintaining momentum in the wake of her debut album, her trajectory to-date exemplifies technical expertise in her craft as well as a forward-thinking, next-generation approach to production. RE:BIRTH was not only a testament to who Lauren Mia has been, it was the manifestation of her unwavering ambition and insight as to who she continues to become as she maintains her fervent momentum as an independent artist. Fans can expect to see this next chapter continue to propel Lauren further into prominence as a unique force in electronic music.

Tags
Lauren Mia Singer Songs Cristoph
Related news
 | 15 Apr 2024

A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their collaboration today with the release of their latest single ‘Always’.

read more
 | 15 Apr 2024

Sons of Silver release a new song “Just Getting Started” on April 12

MUMBAI: Los Angeles band Sons of Silver deliver a second song “Just Getting Started” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions, out later this year. Hear it at your favorite streaming platform here: "Just Getting Started" (Single) (ffm.to)

read more
 | 15 Apr 2024

Canada’s MARBLE GHOSTS Burn Down The Greed of Billionaires w/ new video "End of the World"

MUMBAI: The most unique track from their debut self-titled EP released on March 1st, Ottawa, Canada's Marble Ghosts is sharing their latest music video for the record's closing song "End of the World".

read more
 | 15 Apr 2024

Mixmag Asia Scene Report #145 keeping you plugged into the best news, features, music releases, events, festivals and every so often a contest

Arushi Jain’s ‘Delight’ is a blissful statement of serenity, wonder & self-love

read more
 | 15 Apr 2024

Nikita Bharani unveils ‘Tu Wapas Ajaana’: A soul-stirring melody for those who long for Lost Love

MUMBAI: Embarking on a journey of heartfelt expression, Singer-Songwriter Nikita Bharani releases her second single, 'Tu Wapas Ajaana'. The song, deeply rooted in Nikita's personal experiences, resonates with those who have lost the love of their lives.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indie Pop artist, stardrop, releases Fierce Focus track, "Tiger" from new album I Feel Everything

MUMBAI: In the focus track “Tiger,” taken from indie pop artist stardrop’s new album, I Feel Everything, she used the symbolism of a tiger to serve...read more

2
OUT NOW | Lauren Mia releases "Frisson" ahead of RE:BIRTH Remixes and 'Spectral Reverie' EP

MUMBAI: Returning to the airwaves, multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia delivers her first release of 2024, “Frisson”. The sensorily...read more

3
A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their...read more

4
TELL shifts its cinematic alt-rock into overdrive with 'Life In Reverse' Boston band led by David Wildman unleashes gritty sophomore album, featuring fiery new single 'Owned', on Friday

MUMBAI: At a time where most new bands try to appeal to as wide a potential fan base as possible, TELL knows its new album Life In Reverse may not be...read more

5
Experience Magic with music: Prateek Gandhi takes audiences on a futuristic trip with 'Desert Soul'

MUMBAI: Get ready to be swept away into the mystical world of Prateek Gandhi's latest musical journey as he unveils his heartfelt creation, 'Desert...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games