News |  15 Apr 2024 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their collaboration today with the release of their latest single ‘Always’.

The track is an enchanting love ballad, adorned with soothing vocals by both Armaan and Calum, laced with enchanting piano and orchestral elements that serves as a tender embrace from a beloved partner. With ‘Always’, Armaan Malik and Calum Scott transcend borders, merging their distinct musical styles to craft a song that encapsulates the essence of a surreal love story.

Sharing his thoughts on this release, Armaan Malik exudes, “‘Always’ is like a musical hug, a heartfelt confession to a love so enchanting, you never knew you needed it until it became the closest thing to heaven. This collaboration with Calum felt so effortless because we ended up making this song in our first ever session together. Both of us are known for love ballads and I hope everyone who listens to ‘Always’ gets to feel the feels!”

Expressing his excitement towards this collaboration, Calum Scott says, “‘Always’ is the kind of song I love to write. Just that beautiful, heavenly kind of love that we all aspire for! Working with Armaan on this song was so easy, he is extremely talented and has a very pure and authentic voice – this song came from our first session! I hope ‘Always’ becomes a first dance for people all over the world!”

‘Always’ is sure to captivate audiences worldwide, inviting them to rediscover the beauty of love and lure of eternal love through its simple yet heartfelt lyrics. It is available for listening across leading streaming platforms accompanied by a beautiful music video released on Armaan’s official YouTube channel

