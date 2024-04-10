RadioandMusic
News |  10 Apr 2024 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

Ikhwan: from Militant to Soldier”, Baweja Studios set to produce biopic inspired by Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani

MUMBAI: Baweja Studios, led by producer, writer and actor Harman Baweja is set to bring to screens a moving story of courage and bravery. Titled ‘Ikhwan’, the patriotic film will be a biopic inspired by the life of Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani. Touted to be an action drama, ‘Ikhwan’ will showcase Wani’s journey from being a feared militant in Kashmir to a decorated Indian soldier who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. ‘Ikhwan’ which signifies military brotherhood, truly defines Wani’s service in the Indian Army as a brave soldier who was martyred combating terrorists at Batagund village in November 2018.

Speaking about ‘Ikhwan’, producer Harman Baweja shared his vision for the film stating, “We are honoured and excited to bring Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani’s inspiring journey to the silver screen. His journey from being a misdirected militant to eventually serving the country with extraordinary valour is a story the world must see. The film is an ode to him, his wife and the Indian Army, for the sacrifices made to safeguard our country.”

Further, Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Satish Dua, added , “‘Ikhwan’ is a story of Kashmiri patriotism narrated through the inspirational life of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a terrorist turned Ikhwani turned soldier of my JAKLI Regiment, who sacrificed his life for the country. He was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest gallantry medal in peacetime. Congratulations to Baweja Studios for showcasing his story in a movie that is sure to inspire all Indians.”

Mehjabeen Akhtar, wife of the Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani, expressed her thoughts adding, “As a family, we take immense pride in the sacrifices made by my late husband, an Ashok Chakra awardee. We are grateful to Harman Baweja and Baweja Studios for shedding light on his resilience and sacrifices through ‘Ikhwan’. We eagerly anticipate its release.”

Backed by Baweja Studios, ‘Ikhwan’ will be a large scale production, releasing in theatres worldwide.

In addition to ‘Ikhwan’, Baweja Studios has some interesting projects up next including ‘Captain India’ starring Kartik Aryan, ‘Mrs’ starring Sanya Malhotra, and an action adventure film in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

