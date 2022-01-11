Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja's joint production, Honeymoon goes on floor today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer is a Punjabi romedy written by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra. Honeymoon’s shoot kickstarts today in Punjab and the makers give audiences a sneak peek by sharing pictures from the sets where Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, director Amarpreet G S Chhabra and producer Vicky Bahri are seen holding a clapperboard that reads, ‘Muhurat’
Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newly weds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.
A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production“HONEYMOON” starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra is produced Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.
