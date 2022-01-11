For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Jan 2022 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja's joint production, Honeymoon goes on floor today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer is a Punjabi romedy written by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra. Honeymoon’s shoot kickstarts today in Punjab and the makers give audiences a sneak peek by sharing pictures from the sets where Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, director Amarpreet G S Chhabra and producer Vicky Bahri are seen holding a clapperboard that reads, ‘Muhurat’

Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newly weds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.

A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production“HONEYMOON” starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra is produced Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

Tags
music Songs
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2022

The most soothing love song of 2022, T-Series' 'Kamaal Ho Gea' makes you believe in love again! OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Headlined by Punjabi sensation, Satinder Sartaaj also featuring Irwinmeet Kaur, the song encapsulates the magic of first love.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Filhaal 2 producer Yatin Kukreja spills beans on his new song 'Teri Naar' featuring punjabi singer Kadir Thind and Bigg Boss fame Kriti Verma

MUMBAI: Dubai-based entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja who has enthralled the audiences by bankrolling massive hit songs including songs like ‘Filhaal 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and previously ‘Cute Song’ by Aroob Khan, featuring Satvik Sankhyan, 'Maangle Mujhe Tu' and ‘Kyu Tu Gaya’.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Vikram Wadhwa plays a tough cop in Dinesh Soi’s directorial music video 'Scene'

MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Wadhwa who is known for serials like ‘Imlie’ ‘Hero- Gayab Mode On’ and many more, has once again shown his charisma in the music video ‘Scene’. Wadhwa who has played the character of a tough cop’s role in the music video, is getting immense appraisal all over.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Tennyson releases captivating new single "Feelwitchu"

MUMBAI: Tennyson (aka Luke Pretty) has unveiled the third single from his forthcoming debut album ‘Rot’.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2022

T-Series put Jubin Nautiyal's fans at ease with a musical month celebrating #JubinsJan!

MUMBAI: T-Series is surely a label that makes music lovers' dreams come true. The production house has answered all Jubin Nautiyal's fans' prayers by announcing a highly exciting collaboration with the singer for the month of January called #JubinsJan!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

News
NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period or Implement a “Test & Release'' for Night Time Economy & Hospitality to Keep Economy Moving

MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja's joint production, Honeymoon goes on floor today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and...read more

2
Avanti Patel tributes her first Ghazal ‘Gaye Mausam’ to the legendary Urdu Writer Parveen Shakir

MUMBAI: Celebrating the women in the music industry, Avanti Patel proudly announced the release of her first-ever Ghazal, “Gaye Mausam'' across the...read more

3
'India's Got Talent' judge Manoj Muntashir: Entertainment is the criteria for judging talent

MUMBAI: Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, who will be joining judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah, on 'India's Got...read more

4
Songfest India's focus would be to generate story-based music videos and to create high-end content with brands and OTTs in the music space says co-founder and CEO of Songfest India Gaurav Dagaonkar

MUMBAI: Music director, singer and songwriter Gaurav Dagaonkar who is also the co-founder and CEO of Songfest India gave some insight about Songfest...read more

5
Amaan, Ayaan Ali Bangash's new EP features the best of music, art, cinema personalities

MUMBAI: Classical music duo and sons of legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan - Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash - are set to release...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games